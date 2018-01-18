Money Marketing
View more on these topics

The Wells Street Journal: Mifid puns and Schroders karaoke

The curious goings-on in the world of financial services from Money Marketing’s diary page

By

The Mifid pun machine

How to report on such wide-reaching reform as Mifid II, which was enacted last week, has tested writers across the world.

Never one to tone down the hyperbole, CityAM’s front page ran with the blood-soaked headline: The Day Of The Mifids – a reference to the 1951 novel
The Day of the Triffids, where aggressive plants try to take over the world.

The ever-upbeat Express chose “FINANCIAL ARMAGEDDON?” as its lead-in, complete with stock images of sweating traders. Iterations on other newspapers included joyfully alliterative and no-less-scary references to the “Mifid Monster” and “Mifid Madness”. We can only hope to survive such plagues, ideally without being consumed by tentacular herbs.

A clean slate

Pension transfer specialists HDC had a bit of a tough time of it last year, having been caught up in the FCA’s work in the area.

Kent-based Heather Dunne IFA, the firm which controls the company, had to stop taking on new cases.

HDC has kept clients reliably informed of the progress of its work with notes on its website about discussions with the FCA, temporary suspensions and the like.

Last week, we spotted a new section added to the HDC website entitled Training Days. The contents? Completely blank. At least when WSJ checked…

Out of context

I was once persuaded to do a rendition of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”

Schroders’ James Rainbow reveals his reluctant karaoke act.

“Magic Money appearing in one place magically disappears from another without any explanation, accountability or semblance of fairness”

Verve IFA Steve Buttercase likens transactions in Harry Potter to capitalism in general.

“I’m not going to predict anything, but I predict traditional asset allocations are going to struggle”

Blogger Cyclopean View mocks New Years’ investment predictions.

“The remoaners need to get over themselves”

Star fund manager Neil Woodford isn’t immune to a bit of Brexit mudslinging.

Recommended

Succession buys four more firms

Succession Group has acquired four more firms, which will add £255m in combined funds under management to the company. The acquired companies are Glasgow-based Independent Advisors (Scotland) and one of its appointed representatives Fergus Muirhead, London-based Booth Wealth Management and Warwickshire-based Rossmore Financial Services. Succession has bought 47 business between January 2014 and 31 December […]

Investment Clock Economic Update

In his latest Investment Clock economic report Ian Kernohan, Senior Economist at Royal London Asset Management, argues that ‘Lower for longer lives on’. Read the report here: The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Euro-flag-European-EU-700.jpg

Providers review adviser marketing amid Mifid II inducements confusion

Providers are reviewing their marketing packages to advisers at conferences and on websites amid concerns they will fall foul of new inducement rules under Mifid II. Mifid II, which came into force on 3 January, brought in more stringent rules around “non-monetary benefits” from providers to advisers. The rules have been translated into the FCA conduct of […]

FSCS ups management expenses budget by £3.5m

The FSCS is budgeting an extra £3.5m to cover the cost of running the scheme this year. The management expenses levy, which is used to cover the cost of administering the scheme separately from any compensation payments made, proposed for 2018/19 by the FSCS today is £77.7 million, up 5 per cent on the previous […]

Comments

    Leave a comment