The Wells Street Journal: Festive fun and Hargreaves radio

Festive fun

You may have heard the name Carey Pensions recently – but probably for the wrong reasons. The firm was the subject of a Radio 4 investigation that accused it

of attempting to gag complaints from unhappy clients who had seen their pensions transferred into higher risk investments through the Sipp provider.

Earlier this month, Money Marketing got its own tip that yet another complaint had hit Carey’s desk concerning the due diligence it conducted on unregulated investments.

But Carey is keeping its chin up and the festive good cheer coming. In an email we’ve seen to advisers, the firm offers “Seasons Greetings from us all”.

Chief executive Christine Hallett writes: “The Carey Pensions team wish you an enjoyable festive break and a successful and prosperous new year for 2018 and of course beyond!”

One adviser’s response: “Couldn’t make it up. Are they oblivious to it all?” Bah humbug it is then.