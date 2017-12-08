Money Marketing

The Wells Street Journal: DB debacle and regulator redactions

The curious goings-on in the world of financial services

DB debacle 

You have to feel sorry for the FCA sometimes. Given no notice of the freedoms, and with little control over the future of the British Steel pension scheme as it stayed in the headlines this week, it is no wonder the FCA is looking for as much information it can on final salary transfers as much of the advice to transfer looks increasingly suspect.

“Emergency” meetings with advisers have been called, with as many as possible invited to attend. But advisers are under no illusions this is a three-line whip from the regulator. As one firm head describes it, the FCA’s message is clear: “Come to this voluntarily, but if you don’t come we want to know why.”

That combined with a quick email to advice firms about how many BSPS transfer they’ve done should do the trick right? At least one thing seems to have been cleared up in the meetings: the FCA has apparently warned advisers that doing a brief check for no fee to give clients an idea as to the likelihood of a transfer being suitable before charging them for advice in itself counts as a personalised recommendation. That’s that all sorted then….

There was equally impressive clarity from The Pensions Regulator. In response to a Freedom of Information Act request, it released 266 pages of emails between it and the Universities Superannuation scheme. Here is a snapshot of the (heavily redacted) results.

Out of Context

“It’s like trying to turn an oil tanker around”

NS&I’s Andrew Pike on the 150-year-old business’ quest to give advisers better access.

“That is probably the first time IFAs have been foremost in ATS’s thoughts”

An adviser reflects on ATS’s decision to tell key accounts about chief executive Patrick Mill’s departure before the press.

“We need to talk about DB transfer regulation”

IFA Alistair Cunningham’s short and simple message for MM’s editor.

Ros Altmann
2

Ros Altmann: Peer pressure to improve consumer protection

Some exciting legislation has just been through the House of Lords. Thanks to dedicated work by peers across all sides, the Financial Guidance and Claims Bill includes significant improvements to consumer protection in connection with cold-calling, help for vulnerable people, rescheduling debts and regulation of claims management companies. The Bill aims to merge guidance bodies […]

Brexit: what to expect in the aftermath

James Dowey, Chief economist & CIO In these very early stages following the “Leave” win any prognosis is by its nature highly tentative. It will be weeks before we are able to measure the acute impact of the result on the UK economy, and there are clearly no close historical parallels on which to base […]

Can ATS’s new boss keep advisers happy?

Alliance Trust Savings’ new boss must “instil common sense” across the business and start to engage with advisers if they are to salvage the platform’s reputation, IFAs have said. Industry insiders have welcomed news of ATS chief executive Peter Mill’s departure, but say the platform needs to move quickly to fix its service issues. Frustrated advisers are […]

FCA building FCA fees

FCA: FOS does not need more rules about interpreting regulation

The FCA has said that the Financial Ombudsman Service does not need more guidance on how it should match the regulator’s rules with the complaints adjudicator’s judgments. While the FCA regulates firms according to its handbook, FOS decides on complaints based on a ‘fair and reasonable’ test, that is, whether the claim would be successful […]

Investment

Are criticisms of ETFs justified?

Passive funds have come under attack as having the potential to cause the next market crash due to their structure and the way they are managed. Baillie Gifford partner and fund manager Charles Plowden has recently condemned  ETFs as “dumb money” and compared them with the complex packaged trading instruments – such as collateralised debt obligations […]

