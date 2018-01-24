Money Marketing
The Wells Street Journal: Baillie Gifford’s group hug and putting the ‘fun’ into ‘fund management’

Money Marketing’s diary page brings you an account of all the curious goings-on in the world of financial services this week

By

Putting the ‘fun’ into fund management 

‘Exciting’ is not a word that immediately springs to mind when thinking about working in a private bank, but that is how one Swiss organisation is describing itself in a bid to attract employees.

According to the Financial Times, the chief executive of Swiss bank Vontobel wants to get across the fact that the bank “wants to have fun”. He says in the past Vontobel’s job adverts put a focus on employee benefits and career progression. But now, the bank has realised, clients want to interact with someone who has a “profile”. Or perhaps a personality?

The bank boss told the FT: “Safety and discretion are important, but Swissness also means quality. Being Swiss alone is not enough to win tomorrow’s game.”

Shown the door 

It seems the good folk at Embark Group are having trouble distinguishing between what people might consider a fairly obvious parts of an office building. The business posted a photo on LinkedIn of a situation where a door had been masquerading as a wall. Luckily the trickster was outed by some clever human.

Out of Context

“We have a group hug in the office” 

Baillie Gifford distribution director James Budden on how the firm handles a downturn.

“Might get some Tour T-shirts printed” 

Deloitte pensions advice director Simon Kew prepares for speaking engagements in six different cities.

“I’m with Oprah for president” 

US fund manager Bill Gross gives his seal of approval to the talkshow queen.

