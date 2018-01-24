The Wells Street Journal: Baillie Gifford’s group hug and putting the ‘fun’ into ‘fund management’

Putting the ‘fun’ into fund management

‘Exciting’ is not a word that immediately springs to mind when thinking about working in a private bank, but that is how one Swiss organisation is describing itself in a bid to attract employees.

According to the Financial Times, the chief executive of Swiss bank Vontobel wants to get across the fact that the bank “wants to have fun”. He says in the past Vontobel’s job adverts put a focus on employee benefits and career progression. But now, the bank has realised, clients want to interact with someone who has a “profile”. Or perhaps a personality?

The bank boss told the FT: “Safety and discretion are important, but Swissness also means quality. Being Swiss alone is not enough to win tomorrow’s game.”