Wells Street Journal: Bad tidings and hitting the high notes

By

Bad tidings

WSJ was pleased to see Informed Choice planner Martin Bamford tweeting positively about his inclusion in Money Marketing’s favourite page last week. Not all those involved feel this way, which WSJ well knows to be half the fun. In this spirit, WSJ wants to draw the attention to Bamford’s Twitter page this week, where it is discussed whether the FCA has a database showing the funniest time to email invoices. It would seem Bamford received his own invoice on Friday, 13 July. Ominous indeed. Even more so is that three quarters of the invoice will go to funding compensation payments to clients of failed firms. WSJ feels Bamford is correct to question whether the financial services regulation is up to the job of stopping a repeat offence. WSJ observes that between the return home of the England team and the infamous visit of Donald Trump, Friday 13th really lived up to its reputation this month.

Hitting high notes

One WSJ correspondent took to the road at the early hour of 3:45am last week to visit Port Talbot for the Great Pension Debate. After a long day, this particularly responsible staff member boarded a return train home to London in order to make it to the office the next morning. While no one left in the Money Marketing London abode doubts the hard work and difficult discussions had at the debate, it would seem the event attracted quite the party crowd as well. A look through both Twitter and Instagram has thrown up a wealth of photos and videos that make the rest of the WSJ staff almost feel as if they had attended themselves. From beers and swimming at the beach, karaoke sessions and a rousing chorus of ‘Hey Jude,’ it would appear many who were part of the mammoth effort helping the British Steel pension collapse victims start to get back on their feet enjoyed some well-deserved time out. Money Marketing applauds them all!

Out of context

“It couldn’t competently run a wine-tasting afternoon in a vineyard.” A commentator on the MM website hits out at the FCA’s failure to keep its register up to date

“Unless they mean Picasso prints, floral jumpsuits don’t tend to appreciate in value.” Political adviser to the shadow city minister Sophia Morrell takes umbrage with high-street stores telling shoppers to ‘invest’ in items of clothing

“CoCo Bonds? Very different from Cocoa Futures, no doubt.” Yellowtail Financial Planning IFA Dennis Hall gets his head around industry lingo

Lookalike: 

Sweden’s national football coach Janne Andersson and Nest chairman Otto Thoresen

Send your suggestions to @mm_wsj

