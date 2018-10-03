The Wells Street Journal: Bad hashtag syndrome and photoshoot washouts

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

Bad hashtag syndrome

When choosing a hashtag to run alongside an event, WSJ always recommends double-checking any past uses you would not want your content connected to.

If you decide to go with a hashtag already in existence, WSJ will always snoop back through all social media channels and you will likely read about it here.

Financial Planning Week kicks off next week and is encouraging the use of #MakeDreamsHappen.

Currently 14,700 photos on Instagram have used this hashtag. A quick skim is enough to see that currently zero relate to financial planning. What WSJ’s correspondents did spot were many photos related to Oprah Winfrey, post-pregnancy weight loss, weddings and applications to New York University.

On Twitter, the hashtag is currently most popular with a Hungarian mayoral candidate.

Frequent #MakeDreamsHappen hashtagging in the Twittersphere was also seen from Visa UK.

One WSJ correspondent also knows #MakeDreamsHappen is the auction catchphrase of Australian real estate agency LJ Hooker. Shows you can never be too #careful.

Don’t be negative

WSJ felt bad reading that Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment financial planning head Jackie Lockie had been caught in the rain en route to have photos taken ahead of Financial Planning Week.

One can never be fully prepared for a photoshoot, and one is definitely not prepared at all if caught in the rain beforehand. Not only did Lockie find herself in some of the only rain London has seen all year, but in gale force winds as well.

Lockie arrived for the photoshoot cold, disgruntled and looking in her own words like a “drowned rat”. WSJ wonders whether the photographer can #MakeDreamsHappen for Lockie in post-production with some water removal…

Out of Context



Do I need to reference other supermarkets?

Pershing chief executive Geoff Towers makes the assumption attendees at a recent platform event are all loyal to Waitrose

Over the years I have learned to be controlled

AJ Bell chief executive Andy Bell alludes to his flexible management style

If you want to murder your wife, you will do it no matter how many police are around

SimplyBiz chair Ken Davy has an interesting metaphor to illustrate how some people will always skirt regulations, no matter how much oversight

Separated at birth

CISI non-executive director Richard Wastcoat

American actor Kevin Bacon

