The Wells Street Journal: Adviser in Trump-related Twitter storm and ministerial advice

By George, an opportunity

Donald Trump’s presidency has claimed many victims and a US financial adviser holidaying in Greece is the latest casualty.

George Papadopoulos was enjoying his mother’s cooking on a visit to Greece when Trump’s former adviser of the same name was charged by the FBI over relations with Russia. In a case of mistaken identity, Papadopoulos the adviser faced a barrage of tweets from angry Americans. “I am NOT that George Papadopoulos. I am in Greece visiting my mother,” Papadopoulos replied from the handle @feeonlyplanner.

However, it seems the Michigan man now sees an opportunity from his unexpected fame, joking that he’s landed new followers and could turn it into a business opportunity. It remains to be seen if his new fans stick by him when he returns to tweeting about debt and pensions.