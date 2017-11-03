Money Marketing

View more on these topics

The Wells Street Journal: Adviser in Trump-related Twitter storm and ministerial advice

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

By

By George, an opportunity

Donald Trump’s presidency has claimed many victims and a US financial adviser holidaying in Greece is the latest casualty.

George Papadopoulos was enjoying his mother’s cooking on a visit to Greece when Trump’s former adviser of the same name was charged by the FBI over  relations with Russia. In a case of mistaken identity, Papadopoulos the adviser faced a barrage of tweets from angry Americans. “I am NOT that George Papadopoulos. I am in Greece visiting my mother,” Papadopoulos replied from the handle @feeonlyplanner.

However, it seems the Michigan man now sees an opportunity from his unexpected fame,  joking that he’s landed new followers and could turn it into a business opportunity. It remains to be seen if his new fans stick by him when he returns to tweeting about debt and pensions.

Separated at birth 

Keep calm and carry on

A newly elected New Zealand MP has blown the lid on how UK officials adjust to being in office.

Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter tweeted about her ministerial induction pack, which featured a UK paper called How To Be An Effective Minister. Former pensions minister and current Royal London policy director Steve Webb imparts advice in the “ministers reflect” part of the document. Webb’s quote is: “…Sometimes I would write ‘yes’ on a  paper and things would happen, which was a bit of a revelation.”

Former Chancellor Alistair Darling is also included, saying: “Do you sound calm and measured, even if inside you may think ‘Goodness, I’m flying by the seat of my pants here?’ How you come across is terribly important.”

However, former Home Office minister Lynne Featherstone offers the most revealing insight, saying: “I literally didn’t have a clue. I didn’t even know what a submission was. Literally nothing.” Good to know.

Out of context

“Tickety boo, Hilary Clinton and knicker-bocker glory are the words my colleagues challenged me to get into this speech” 

Standard Life’s Jamie Jenkins sets out his objectives in his speech at the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association annual conference.

“A legal but smelly investment” 

How The Pensions Advisory Service chief executive Michelle Cracknell describes the end result of some pension scams.

“These are the areas that really matter…not the recorder finger movements of Greensleeves” 

7IM co-founder Justin Urquhart Stewart questions the wisdom of teaching children the recorder over financial education.

Recommended

Aviva platform proposition head wins top job at Origo

Aviva consumer platform proposition head Anthony Rafferty has been appointed as the new head of pensions technology firm Origo. Rafferty will succeed Paul Pettitt, who recently announced his decade-long spell as managing director would could to an end in March. Rafferty will join on 1 January to allow a two-month handover. He was previously head […]

Business-Handshake-Finance-Deal-700.jpg

Succession adds £400m with double acquisition

Succession Group has completed the acquisition of Accountants Financial Services (Scotland) and H&L Financial, adding more than £400m in funds under management to the business. AFS is based in Edinburgh and Glasgow and H&L, which is the holding company for Inspire Wealth Management, is based in Manchester and Stratford-on-Avon. Both businesses started working with Succession […]

Healthcare regulation amalgamation predicted for Gulf states

While Dubai is leading the way in terms of legislating for expat healthcare in the Gulf, Qatar, Abu Dhabi and others are watching and learning – that’s according to Jelf International’s director of international services, Doug Rice. He believes the pace of change in the Gulf states will continue and that some level of unified healthcare system will be introduced across the region.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA readies itself for EU withdrawal

The FCA’s contingency plans for dealing with Brexit are starting to take shape. The regulator has released minutes from a board meeting confirming that it has set up six different work streams within the organisation as a way of internally coping with the work that will come from the UK pulling out of the EU. […]

FCA interior 620x430

DFMs feel the heat of FCA oversight

Twenty-five investment management firms were investigated by the FCA in 2016, a Freedom of Information Act request has revealed. A further seven have been the subject of a so-called Section 166 notice up to July this year. S166 reviews, also known as skilled person reviews, are conducted by the FCA when it is concerned about […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire: Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment