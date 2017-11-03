The Wells Street Journal: Adviser in Trump-related Twitter storm and ministerial advice

By George, an opportunity
Donald Trump’s presidency has claimed many victims and a US financial adviser holidaying in Greece is the latest casualty.
George Papadopoulos was enjoying his mother’s cooking on a visit to Greece when Trump’s former adviser of the same name was charged by the FBI over relations with Russia. In a case of mistaken identity, Papadopoulos the adviser faced a barrage of tweets from angry Americans. “I am NOT that George Papadopoulos. I am in Greece visiting my mother,” Papadopoulos replied from the handle @feeonlyplanner.
However, it seems the Michigan man now sees an opportunity from his unexpected fame, joking that he’s landed new followers and could turn it into a business opportunity. It remains to be seen if his new fans stick by him when he returns to tweeting about debt and pensions.
Separated at birth
Keep calm and carry on
A newly elected New Zealand MP has blown the lid on how UK officials adjust to being in office.
Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter tweeted about her ministerial induction pack, which featured a UK paper called How To Be An Effective Minister. Former pensions minister and current Royal London policy director Steve Webb imparts advice in the “ministers reflect” part of the document. Webb’s quote is: “…Sometimes I would write ‘yes’ on a paper and things would happen, which was a bit of a revelation.”
Former Chancellor Alistair Darling is also included, saying: “Do you sound calm and measured, even if inside you may think ‘Goodness, I’m flying by the seat of my pants here?’ How you come across is terribly important.”
However, former Home Office minister Lynne Featherstone offers the most revealing insight, saying: “I literally didn’t have a clue. I didn’t even know what a submission was. Literally nothing.” Good to know.
Out of context
“Tickety boo, Hilary Clinton and knicker-bocker glory are the words my colleagues challenged me to get into this speech”
Standard Life’s Jamie Jenkins sets out his objectives in his speech at the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association annual conference.
“A legal but smelly investment”
How The Pensions Advisory Service chief executive Michelle Cracknell describes the end result of some pension scams.
“These are the areas that really matter…not the recorder finger movements of Greensleeves”
7IM co-founder Justin Urquhart Stewart questions the wisdom of teaching children the recorder over financial education.