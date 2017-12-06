Money Marketing

The Wells Street Journal: Budget jokes and Christmas jingles

The curious goings-on in the world of financial services

No place for jokes

Chancellors aren’t meant to be funny. They are meant to be frugal, serious people you can trust with the nation’s finances.

Philip Hammond’s Autumn Budget was predictably unexciting, but the speech was laced with a notable dash of satire as he made a number of quips about the opposition Labour Party and its leader Jeremy Corbyn throughout.

The official Government record is clearly not in the mood for a lark though.

No fewer than 12 times the transcript of the speech contains the phrase ‘political content removed’ in square brackets.

Such a shame that the only interesting parts fell victim to the Government’s redactors. WSJ must remember to take finer notes of ‘political content’ from now on.

Please ho-ho-hold 

Christmas is upon us. By the time you read this edition of our fine magazine, it may even be December.

Every year, we hear lovely stories of IFAs buying clients gifts, and/or the other way around. But be careful not to push it.

Informed Choice planner Martin Bamford announced on Twitter this week that, at the firm’s weekly team meeting, it had overwhelmingly okayed a motion to switch over to Christmas hold music.

One minute later, in a lightning-swift reply, Red Circle financial planner Darren Cooke shot back: “No, not December yet, therefore it’s not Christmas.” At least Bamford signed off his decision with “so sorry…”

Out of Context

“This will be easy for me, because I’ve already had the drugs”

PFS awards host Giles Brandreth reminds winners to smile when they accept their trophies.

“A £30 Harrods-branded pot noodle or a £75,000 diamond-encrusted cricket ball”

Wealth manager turned comedian Eshaan Akbar tells Radio 4 what some of his former clients enjoyed spending money on.

“I’m avoiding you”

One IFA comes clean after playing telephone tennis with Money Marketing.

