The Wells Street Journal: Budget jokes and Christmas jingles

No place for jokes

Chancellors aren’t meant to be funny. They are meant to be frugal, serious people you can trust with the nation’s finances.

Philip Hammond’s Autumn Budget was predictably unexciting, but the speech was laced with a notable dash of satire as he made a number of quips about the opposition Labour Party and its leader Jeremy Corbyn throughout.

The official Government record is clearly not in the mood for a lark though.

No fewer than 12 times the transcript of the speech contains the phrase ‘political content removed’ in square brackets.

Such a shame that the only interesting parts fell victim to the Government’s redactors. WSJ must remember to take finer notes of ‘political content’ from now on.