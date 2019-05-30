Raven about Brexit and taking note of typos: The Wellesley Grove Journal

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

Raven about Brexit

Legend has it that if the Tower of London ravens are lost or fly away, the Crown will fall and Britain with it.

Given the current political climate, WGJ was dubious as to whether the nation would have to turn to superstition to get through.

There was no need to fear, however, as even legends are on the lookout to double protections ahead of Theresa May’s departure from Downing Street.

WGJ has heard that four raven chicks were born this past week at the fortress, meaning 10 of the famous birds are now residing at the London landmark. The births of the birds are the first in more than three decades, with the ravens bred in the tower.

Ravenmaster Christopher Skaife says: “We decided that it would be a really good idea to see if we could actually breed ravens ourselves at the Tower of London to secure our future. After all, legend tells us that should the ravens leave the Tower of London, it will crumble into dust and a great harm befall the kingdom.”

WGJ hopes the added security will help in some way or another, given nothing more concrete has…

Taking note of typos

In the ensuing chaos of the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry, Australia’s central bank seems to have taken its eye off the ball somewhat.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s multi-year “next-generation note programme” finally saw the introduction of a redesigned $50 note two weeks ago, featuring Aboriginal scientist David Unaipon and social reformer Edith Cowan. Millions of notes were released into circulation with an embarrassing typographical error, however. A magnified photo of the note was brought to the attention of a Melbourne-headquartered radio station, showing the word “responsibility” misspelled as “responsibilty” three times.

The typo appears in an excerpt of Cowan’s maiden speech to Western Australia’s parliament.

Given $50 is Australia’s most circulated bank note and accounts for around half the total value of the $5, $10, $20 and $100 notes together, WGJ feels the RBA should have invested in more proofreaders.

Out of context

‘If you insist everyone drives a BMW, Mercedes or Lexus, there will be a lot of people left walking’

One Money Marketing website commentator feels the FCA should rethink

its generalisations

‘There’s a constant buzzing we hear when we go to bed (no, not that kind of buzzing)’

Yellowtail Financial Planning’s Dennis Hall has since discovered a nest of tree bumblebees in his attic

‘If you subordinate self-gratification to blood, sweat and tears, get in touch’

Echelon Wealthcare’s Al Rush hunts for a new member of staff

Separated at birth

Metro Bank chief risk officer Aileen Gillan

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern

