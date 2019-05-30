Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Raven about Brexit and taking note of typos: The Wellesley Grove Journal

By

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

Raven about Brexit
Legend has it that if the Tower of London ravens are lost or fly away, the Crown will fall and Britain with it.

Given the current political climate, WGJ was dubious as to whether the nation would have to turn to superstition to get through.

There was no need to fear, however, as even legends are on the lookout to double protections ahead of Theresa May’s departure from Downing Street.

WGJ has heard that four raven chicks were born this past week at the fortress, meaning 10 of the famous birds are now residing at the London landmark. The births of the birds are the first in more than three decades, with the ravens bred in the tower.

Ravenmaster Christopher Skaife says: “We decided that it would be a really good idea to see if we could actually breed ravens ourselves at the Tower of London to secure our future. After all, legend tells us that should the ravens leave the Tower of London, it will crumble into dust and a great harm befall the kingdom.”

WGJ hopes the added security will help in some way or another, given nothing more concrete has…

Taking note of typos
In the ensuing chaos of the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry, Australia’s central bank seems to have taken its eye off the ball somewhat.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s multi-year “next-generation note programme” finally saw the introduction of a redesigned $50 note two weeks ago, featuring Aboriginal scientist David Unaipon and social reformer Edith Cowan. Millions of notes were released into circulation with an embarrassing typographical error, however. A magnified photo of the note was brought to the attention of a Melbourne-headquartered radio station, showing the word “responsibility” misspelled as “responsibilty” three times.

The typo appears in an excerpt of Cowan’s maiden speech to Western Australia’s parliament.

Given $50 is Australia’s most circulated bank note and accounts for around half the total value of the $5, $10, $20 and $100 notes together, WGJ feels the RBA should have invested in more proofreaders.

Out of context

‘If you insist everyone drives a BMW, Mercedes or Lexus, there will be a lot of people left walking’

One Money Marketing website commentator feels the FCA should rethink
its generalisations

‘There’s a constant buzzing we hear when we go to bed (no, not that kind of buzzing)’

Yellowtail Financial Planning’s Dennis Hall has since discovered a nest of tree bumblebees in his attic

‘If you subordinate self-gratification to blood, sweat and tears, get in touch’

Echelon Wealthcare’s Al Rush hunts for a new member of staff

Separated at birth

Metro Bank chief risk officer Aileen Gillan

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern
Send your suggestions to @mm_wsj.

Recommended

FCA building FCA fees

FCA wins case against £1m fake forex investment scam

The FCA has won a case against a £1m unauthorised investment scheme. The High Court ruled last week that Xcore Capital Limited and Jonathan Chitty had taken at least £1m from investors, but only a small amount of the investors’ money was ever used for trading. Consumers gave money to Xcore in return for a […]

L&G, Aberdeen Standard and Baillie Gifford asked to put pressure on Amazon

Trade unions have called on some of Amazon’s leading shareholders to use their influence to fight for better working conditions. Legal & General, Baillie Gifford and Aberdeen Standard were among City heavyweights to hear presentations this month at the TUC’s head office from unions like the GMB, the Guardian reports. A dozen leading fund managers […]
1

EU regulator warns outcome-based regulation in UK could pose threat to EU

The European markets regulator has expressed concern UK finance companies could make use of loopholes between the UK and EU after Brexit, according to the Financial Times. Speaking at a conference in London, the European Securities and Markets Authority chair Steve Maijoor said this was one of the reasons Esma is seeking to directly supervise […]

FTSE 100 bosses’ 25% pension contributions defy IA lobbying

FTSE 100 companies on average provided their chief executives with pension contributions worth 25 per cent of basic pay in 2018 a report finds. Pensions advisory firm LCP’s annual report of FTSE 100 pension schemes shows contributions of workers still lag behind those of bosses. LCP says only 15 per cent of the FTSE 100 […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Wedding cake spouses turning their backs to each other for emerging problems

Govt debacle means fewer people benefit from the marriage tax break

Fewer people than previously thought are making use of the marriage allowance, which lets couples where one partner is a basic rate taxpayer and the other is a non-taxpayer claim a tax break. This is due to a governments’ mistake in counting the claims. Statistics published by Treasury last year showed that three million couples […]

Pensions minister slams fund managers over pay packets and diversity

Fund managers have been criticised for failing to take action on executive pay at the companies they invest in. A new report from the Association of Member Nominated Trustees finds that less than a quarter have a specific policy on voting against excessive pay. Meanwhile, over half of managers failed to disclose a clear policy […]

Bill McQuaker: Global picture continues to get murkier

US outlook appears slightly pessimistic as fears over trade wars resurface We are now well into the second quarter of this year and the profound risk-on move that looked so well established has been stopped in its tracks by renewed trade tensions. Risk assets have benefited over the year to date from market optimism, resulting […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com