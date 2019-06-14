Rule Britannia and blowing his own trumpet: The Wellesley Grove Journal

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

Rule Britannia!

WGJ has enough manners not to talk religion and politics all that much, but is breaking that rule just for this week.

Anyone who has been paying any sort of attention throughout the ongoing Brexit debacle has heard one or two whispers about the potential break-up of the UK.

With Irish politics set to redefine the island’s divide and Scotland facing independence referendum pushes, WGJ was not surprised to hear the Conservative Party recently talking about the need to strengthen the feeling of unity in the UK.

As far as WGJ is concerned, the arrow has missed the target, after Conservative leadership candidate Matt Hancock’s comments. Hancock took to the stage at the Edinburgh International Festival to declare flying more Union Jacks and fewer St Andrew’s crosses is key.

Having recently visited Cardiff, WGJ can confirm the Welsh have a solid split between the red dragon and old Jack. Who knew Wales would be leading the pack?

Blowing his own trumpet

This week, WGJ couldn’t resist writing about the visit of US president Donald Trump.

Before even starting, WGJ looked up the most common nicknames for the president, under the guise of research, and was reasonably surprised to discover there is in fact an entire Wikipedia page dedicated to Trump’s nicknames for himself and other people.

WGJ spotted many a nickname it would consider far too uncouth to reprint here, but can see it is Wikipedia-verified the man himself favours “your favourite president”, “tariff man”, “president T” and, most recently, “Mr Brexit”.

Out of context

“I hid the wine, obviously”

Dynamic Planner’s Ben Goss prepares for a video meeting with a GP

“Life is sub-optimal; this is a Scottish view of the world. Whose life has turned out exactly the way they wanted?”

Zurich head of product development Rod McKie speaks at the Association of British Insurers conference on long-term saving

“Your portfolio has dropped 10 per cent. Merry Christmas”

The Lang Cat’s Mike Barrett discovers some fund managers and platforms sent their Mifid II statements on Christmas Eve

Separated at birth

English actress Sophie McShera

Royal Bank of Scotland broker Joanne Kinsey

