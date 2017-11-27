Money Marketing

The Week Ahead: Cyber Monday and US GDP growth

By

Monday 27 November

  • Cyber Monday

Tuesday 28 November

  • Bank of England’s financial stability report
  • US Consumer Confidence – Conference Board

Last month, the index was at a near 17-year high, and was consistent with a 6 per cent annualised growth in consumer spending. “This index has proven to be a good guide in the past, if it continues to remain high, it may not be so long before this is reflected in growth in US GDP, and also in higher US interest rates, with an impact on the UK,” says Share Centre investment research analyst Graham Spooner.

Wednesday 29 November

  • Ownership of UK quoted shares, 2016 – ONS
  • EU inflation – Eurostat

In October, EU inflation was 1.4 per cent, and core inflation with energy, food and tobacco, stripped out, was just 0.9 per cent. Spooner says: “While analysts are predicting rising interest rates in the US and UK and reducing quantitative easing in the EU, the story of EU inflation belies this story.” 

Thursday 30 November

  • EU unemployment, October – Eurostat

Friday 1 December

  • UK foreign direct investment

Detailed breakdown of UK foreign direct investment flows, positions (stocks) and earnings (both inward and outward), by country, component and industry.

