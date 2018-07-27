Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Are advisers at risk of losing wealth across generations?

By

Young adult female with cancer hugging her daughterFinancial planners are being urged to consider what happens to their business models if they fail to ensure that the wealth they currently advise on stays with the firm as it is passed down the generations.

A host of reports over the past few year have identified a growing need for advisers to come up with ways to ensure families and children of existing clients are well served and stick with the firm as the typical baby-boomer client bank ages.

As one of its 11 trends to watch in a report in July last year, SEI noted that the size of the traditional client bank of over 50-year-olds is a highly competitive space in wealth management, but because even most new clients are in their fifties and younger generations lean on the Bank of Mum and Dad more and more, areas like estate planning must be at the forefront of advisers’ minds.

The report reads: “This ageing (and indeed dying) client base emphasises the importance of retaining assets within the firm by helping clients with estate planning and reaching out to younger generations within families, who stand to inherit their wealth.”

“To assist with this effectively, firms will need a well-honed strategy for engaging with customers, as well as solutions and technology that appeal to the next generation of investors.”

A similar report from Accenture found 18 per cent of advisers have never met with clients’ children, and over half don’t hold meetings with future heirs more than once a year. Accenture argues that advisers need to start building a hybrid model that embraces digital tools now before the next generation takes over the client relationship, otherwise they are unlikely to want to use the service.

How advisers are reaching out to younger clients

Similar themes have been explored across the globe, including by chief investment officer at US investment manager Brown Brothers Harriman Scott Clemons, who cites research showing that a quarter of generational wealth transfers fail because heirs have not been adequately prepared.

Research by US publication Investment News suggests around two-thirds of children fire their parents’ financial adviser after they receive an inheritance, but just 13 per cent of advisers ranked generational wealth transfer as a business risk.

In June, Sanlam became the latest business to warn advisers about attracting younger generations of clients and winning inherited pots. While those aged under 45 are in line to inherit more than £1trn over the next three decades, two-thirds of advisers are not making any efforts to engage with them.

Proactive steps

Some advice firms, however, are already addressing the intergenerational transfer issue. For example, Cardiff-based financial planners Penguin Wealth recently launched subsidiary Penguin Legal Services and will be offering the children of existing clients a free will in the coming months.

Penguin also ran a series of three workshops on estate planning on weekend mornings so clients’ children could be bought along and have the role of a trustee, executor and power of attorney explained, but also ideas on managing inherited money.

Penguin managing partner Craig Palfrey says: “We don’t want the first time we meet your kids to be just after you die.

“It also gives our young adviser a chance with new people who they can cut their teeth on and add value too.”

“I do think there is a danger if you don’t have that tough conversation about trust planning the kids will walk out the door. The more you can educate them on what to do with money, the more you can do for them, the better.”

Finance and Technology Research Centre director Ian McKenna notes that advice firms looking for a potential sale will need to pay particularly close attention to these issues so buyers know that assets will stick around.

He says: “The ability to secure intergenerational transfer of clients’ wealth is clearly a key factor to take into account when calculating the value of wealth management and financial adviser business.

“The extent to which firms have successfully engaged with both their clients’ partners and their children will have a dramatic impact on the sustainability of assets under advice.  There are several steps that can be taken either by a selling business, or the acquirer to mitigate these risks. If addressed in advance by the selling firm, the value of the business being sold can be expected to be higher.”

Engage Financial Services managing director Sam Sloma notes that there are also potential wins for advisers taking on the parents or grandparents of younger clients. The average age of Engage’s client bank is 38, and Sloma says customers frequently want to discuss how the adviser can help family members from older generations who do not have a planner.

Sloma says: “Only a handful of our clients are baby boomers passing assets down, but for us if the parents haven’t got an adviser that is an opportunity.”

Recommended

Justin Cash, Editor of Money Marketing
1

Editor’s note: British Steel shows the menace of unregulated introducers

Last week, the great and the good of the advice profession gathered in Port Talbot. An industrial town in deepest South Wales may seem an unlikely location for a high-profile conference, until you fully grasp the magnitude of what has happened there over the past 12 months and its impact on the planning profession. While […]

Money Marketing Interactive London 2019

Money Marketing Interactive London saw another successful event this year! The flagship event brought together 300 advice professionals for a day of insight and discussion. This year, Money Marketing Interactive London offered a selection of over 20 sessions for delegates to choose from in order to tailor their day to their own specific business needs. […]

Is a fund better off with a sole manager or a team?

The year so far has been full of manager and senior staff moves. Earlier this month, eight senior staff at Standard Life Aberdeen left to go to Aviva Investors, to join former Standard Life Investments equities head David Cumming. With moves like this in mind, is a management team or sole manager the better choice? […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA proposes new rules for P2P lenders

The Financial Conduct Authority has opened a consultation on new rules for loan-based crowdfunding platforms as a first step to fix “increasingly complex” business models. The regulator today issued an update on its review of the loan-based and investment-based crowdfunding market. The updates are the first since a sector review in December 2016 and ask for responses […]

British Pounds in a Mouse Trap
5

Network to compensate after Ucis advice

Adviser network Online Partnership Limited has been ordered to compensate a former client who was advised to invest a large portion of his self-invested personal pension into two unregulated collective investments. The Financial Ombudsman Service has upheld a complaint from Mr D that was made in response to unsuitable investment advice that he felt did […]

Hourglass-Clock-Time-Race-Measure-700x450.jpg
2

Are you ready for the Insurance Distribution Directive?

Firms must change initial disclosure documents before the 1 October deadline This year has already been a challenging one for advisers, but with the delayed implementation of the Insurance Distribution Directive taking effect on 1 October, further regulatory change is just around the corner. New rules introduced by the IDD include upfront disclosures that firms […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com