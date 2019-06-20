Wealth manager Brown Shipley seals another acquisition

Money Marketing
Advice and wealth management firm Brown Shipley has made another acquisition to expand its regional footprint.

The firm has picked up NW Brown & Co Limited, a wealth manager based in Cambridge with a second office in Norwich, for an undisclosed sum.

Brown Shipley’s total asset under management are now approaching £9bn with the addition of £1bn in discretionary funds and 74 employees from NW Brown.

The deal is the third in four years for Brown Shipley.

NW Brown primarily focuses on private client work, but also offers advice on issues like employee pensions to corporates. It will serve as the East Anglia hub for Brown Shipley, the firm says, acting as a seventh and eight office for the business.

Subject to regulatory approval, the deal will completed by the end of the third quarter of this year, will full integration to happen in 2020. NW Brown chief executive Oliver Phillips will continue to lead the business after the acquisition.

Which consolidator has the winning model?

Brown Shipley chairman Rory Tapner says: “This acquisition is an exciting and significant step in the ongoing drive to increase Brown Shipley’s scale across the UK. There are numerous synergies between Brown Shipley and NW Brown across their wealth management client propositions and employee culture, making the business an ideal fit.”

