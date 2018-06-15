Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Wealth management boss charged with fraud

By

Focusing on money - Magnifying glass over British pound notes.The former managing director of a Hertfordshire wealth management firm has been charged with fraud by the City of London Police.

Freddy David, previously managing director of HBFS Financial Services, was charged with obtaining money transfers by deception and fraud by abuse of position.

David was released on bail to the City of London Magistrates Court on Thursday morning from Bishopsgate Police Station.

David was first investigated by the police following a tip off from the FCA in May 2017. After being arrested on 9 November last year, he was released on bail.

Fraudster ordered to pay increased confiscation order

Hertfordshire-based HBFS was wound up in March and liquidator CG & Co has been appointed. According to reports the firm was wound up with £13m owing to investors.

An FCA and City of London police statement says the parties are working closely on the investigation, and customers should contact police if they have any concerns on the status of their investments.

He will reappear in court over the offences on 2 July.

Recommended

Pension consolidator joins ABI as platform member

Pension consolidator PensionBee has joined the Association of British Insurers as a platform member, the third company to do so after Hargreaves Lansdown and Vanguard. PensionBee was set up in 2014 and last year sold a stake in its business to State Street Global Advisors. The ABI started its platform membership category last year. PensionBee […]

McClymont-Gregg-Aberdeen-2017
4

Gregg McClymont: The pension dashboard’s fatal flaw

Is industry right to think dashboard will boost engagement when inertia has proved such a dominant behaviour? The pensions dashboard concept has captured the imagination of the government and industry, and the attraction is obvious. Digitalise all existing records so individuals can see their aggregated pension entitlements in once place at the click of a […]

Old Mutual names price for Quilter shares

Old Mutual Plc has revealed the prices in its global offer for shares in the former Old Mutual Wealth. The price range has been set between 125 pence to 155 pence per ordinary share. Now rebranded to Quilter, under Old Mutual’s managed separation strategy the business will be the first breakaway from the parent group to […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Equitable Life sale to bring windfall for policyholders

Embattled mutual insurer Equitable Life has been bought by Reliance Life, part of the Life Company Consolidation Group. In March reports emerged the firm was preparing to sell. Equitable Life, which has been in run-off since closing to new business in 2000, was still technically owned by its more than 300,000 remaining policyholders, most of […]

Chris-Curry-700x450.png

Chris Curry: State pension knowledge too low for informed decisions

A lot of recent work in the pensions world has been aimed at helping individuals engage with retirement saving: to better understand what they have already, how much they might need and what they will have to save to reach their target levels. The pensions dashboard project and the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association’s work […]

We'll do great things together

Which consolidator has the winning model?

As consolidators continue to acquire advice firms, analysts are assessing the financial position of key firms in the market to see how long the buying spree can continue. Aim-listed AFH continues to lead the way in volume of acquisitions, with 14 in the year to October 2017, its recently released accounts show, and eight so […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com