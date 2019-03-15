Money Marketing
Financial planner poaches Standard Life Aberdeen operations manager

By
Chirine Harb

Boutique wealth management and advice firm Capital Asset Management has poached Aberdeen Standard Capital client operations manager Chirine Harb.

Harb will join the firm as head of operations after leaving her role at Standard Life Aberdeen’s discretionary investment management arm.

Prior to that role, Harb worked at Octopus Investments.

Harb says: “The decision to move from a FTSE100 organisation was a difficult one to make, but the opportunity to join one of the best chartered financial planning firms in the UK wasn’t something I could turn down.

“I was attracted to Capital’s client centred approach, service proposition and differentiated fee model – and I want to be part of the company’s ambitious growth plans in the years ahead.”

Capital AM chief executive Alan Smith says: “We are now at an inflection point in retail financial services and over the next few years there are going to be winners and losers. We have a clear vision for the future and intend to be at the forefront of these developments.

“To support our plans, we need to attract thoughtful, intelligent professionals like Chirine who share our vision and passion to make a difference and to challenge the old business models prevalent within the sector.

“Over the coming months we are looking to develop the Capital team even further, in client-facing and support roles.”

