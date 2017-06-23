Watch: All the highlights from the Money Marketing Awards
Money Marketing recaps a great night for the profession
AWD Holding AG announces revenue of 22.8 per cent during 2004 to 473.4m.Operating profit was boosted by 29.5 per cent to 49.3m, net profit increased by 38.9 per cent to 34.3b and earnings per share reached a record level of approximately 0.90, up by 38.9 per cent.The UK-arm of the German group, AWD plc grew […]
The fund will be the first in the world to be managed by AI on its own.
Indian equities have officially re-entered a bull market, with the benchmark index climbing to a 11-month high. Better-than-expected data on US jobs and a brightened outlook for global growth have contributed to the market’s strong returns, but domestic drivers have also played a big part in the recent rally. Kunal Desai, Manager of the Neptune […]
The latest update (version 10.3) to Apple’s mobile iOS operating system brings with it some useful features it is worth knowing how to activate. To me, the most valuable is to replace the existing four- or six-digit passcode with an alphanumeric one for additional security. You just cannot be too careful about security; we all […]
The chief executive on his retail sector-inspired plans to help investors make the right choice
Pension freedoms have opened defined benefit members’ eyes to the mouth-watering transfer values currently on offer if they give up their guaranteed benefits and move to a defined contribution scheme. At the same time, the FCA’s requirement that people transferring out of a DB scheme with a value of £30,000 or more must take regulated […]
