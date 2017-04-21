Watch: Where do your FCA fees go?

Money Marketing takes a look at where your regulatory bills go after the FCA released its latest levies this week.

  • Roger Sole 21st April 2017 at 10:07 am

    The correct video is here: http://www.shutterstock.com/video/clip-25616-stock-footage-money-being-flushed-down-toilet.html

  • D H 21st April 2017 at 10:11 am

    Well thanks MM that has cheered the sole no end …..

    Probably nothing in that, I/we didnt already know, however, I felt like a caged tiger pacing my iron barred cell, as my tormentor eats his steak dinner in full view and in nose distance…

    • John Reilly 21st April 2017 at 1:02 pm

      Brilliant. You should write a novel. I really felt I was with you in that cell smelling that steak dinner.

      Live & Local cost them £18-£30k in each venue? No it cost ‘us’ (those who attended), they just turned up and did their job. That was charged for separately to the published FCA fee.

  • robert milligan 21st April 2017 at 11:37 am

    A few years ago I wrote to the then FSA and asked how much was spent on what they called seasonal celebrations, not allowed to call it XMAS!! I was told each department allocates up to £65 for each member of staff, when I pointed out I could not afford to pay that to my staff,!! I was told in London the staff need incentivising at London Rates..

