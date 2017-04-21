Money Marketing takes a look at where your regulatory bills go after the FCA released its latest levies this week.
- Most Popular
- Most Commented
- Most Recent
- Most Popular
- Theresa May announces snap general election
- SJP spends £121m on replatforming as a quarter of assets complete transfer
- Pensioners sue mortgage lender over self-cert interest-only loan
- FCA to publish consultation on DB transfer rules
- Sipp scheme cleared over pension liberation allegations
- Target practice: The FCA’s warning shot on platforms and unsuitable advice
- FCA: ‘Few advisers are transparent about pricing’
- Altmann: Stop the lifetime allowance cuts
- Revealed: The ‘anti-RDR’ payment deals between advisers and platforms
- Paul Lewis: Use housing gold mine to pay for long-term care
- Most Commented
- Altmann: Stop the lifetime allowance cuts
- FCA: ‘Few advisers are transparent about pricing’
- Theresa May announces snap general election
- FCA: There’s no ‘magic number’ on suitable advice charges
- FCA eyes action over unsuitable advice on high-risk products
- Pensioners sue mortgage lender over self-cert interest-only loan
- Adviser banned for nine years over Sipp advice
- Blog: Why contingent charging on DB transfers just won’t cut it
- Revealed: The ‘anti-RDR’ payment deals between advisers and platforms
- Nic Cicutti: Solving the FSCS’ long list of problems
- Most Recent
- John Lawson: Why we need multiple pension dashboards
- Pensions regulator warns sub-scale schemes offer bad value to members
- Finalytiq: Asset management is ‘overpaid, over-supplied and under-delivering’
- Nic Cicutti: Solving the FSCS’ long list of problems
- Govt halts probate fees increase amid election pressure
- Aberdeen: Why we’re backing Samsung through its ‘perpetual crisis’
- Watch: Where do your FCA fees go?
- Ascentric predicts snap election will prolong ETF demand
- Call to protect EU citizens’ rights puts May at odds with Brussels
- Hammond warned not to rush through new tax legislation
The correct video is here: http://www.shutterstock.com/video/clip-25616-stock-footage-money-being-flushed-down-toilet.html
Well thanks MM that has cheered the sole no end …..
Probably nothing in that, I/we didnt already know, however, I felt like a caged tiger pacing my iron barred cell, as my tormentor eats his steak dinner in full view and in nose distance…
Brilliant. You should write a novel. I really felt I was with you in that cell smelling that steak dinner.
Live & Local cost them £18-£30k in each venue? No it cost ‘us’ (those who attended), they just turned up and did their job. That was charged for separately to the published FCA fee.
A few years ago I wrote to the then FSA and asked how much was spent on what they called seasonal celebrations, not allowed to call it XMAS!! I was told each department allocates up to £65 for each member of staff, when I pointed out I could not afford to pay that to my staff,!! I was told in London the staff need incentivising at London Rates..