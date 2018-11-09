Steve Bee: Hammond ignores Waspi women again

The chancellor’s last Budget before Brexit extended generosity to many, but made no mention at all of the plight of the four million women in financial hardship due to the recent seismic shifts in the state pension age.
As Hammond took a seat at the end of his speech, some of the 80 or so Women Against State Pension Inequality members watching and waiting for an acknowledgement in the Commons’ public gallery banged on the glass screen.
According to press reports, some MPs turned and applauded these modern-day suffragettes as they chanted “shame on you” and waved their banners.
The Waspi campaign is not going away. Indeed, it appears so unseemly and unnecessary that its well-documented case still seems to get ignored.
The legislation that equalised the state pension age for men and women at the age of 65 and provided for further increases to that common retirement age was passed a long time ago in 1995.
The legislation to accelerate that increase in the common retirement age was passed in 2011. It was only at this later stage, when the increases were brought forward, that many of those affected by the 1995 changes actually found out about them for the first time. The Waspi campaign grew out of the sense of bewilderment and unease accompanying that realisation.
The obvious problem is that the original changes to the retirement age were simply not communicated effectively.
That lack of communication left many with little or no time to change their retirement plans, restricting the choices available to a whole generation of women as they reached their senior years.
This is what needs to be urgently addressed. The changes to the state pension age were debated by parliament over a long period of time and were planned to take effect many decades after the legislation was passed.
That is exactly what you would expect; the ship of state does not need to turn on a sixpence where pension matters are concerned.
The savings made as a result have clearly been substantial and the public purse will receive the expected benefits of that in future years. But given the amounts involved – both to the state and individuals – and the importance of them to the wellbeing of our mutual economy, surely it would have made sense back in 1995 for the government to have embarked on a comprehensive communication programme to ensure all those affected understood what was happening and why.
For a tiny fraction of the savings being made, surely each of those involved could have been sent a letter with a second-class stamp to explain the changes to them?
Such relatively negligible expense would have at least allowed those able to amend their retirement plans to do so, and would have gone a long way towards generating a timely national debate about how those most vulnerable might be properly protected.
Steve Bee is director at Jargonfree Benefits
The problem is that the 2011 changes involved men as well, so they would have equal claim to the way in which the 2011 timetable was made. The government still has a huge National Debt to pay down, it simply won’t pay back-dated pensions to anybody now.
Countries across the world have raised and equalised pensions by now. Our neighbours, Ireland (sharing a border with northern Ireland) is now age 66 for all.
The government have stuck it out. The Opposition make sympathetic sounds, but won’t do anything as their priorities will be very much elsewhere if they come to power – renationalisation etc etc.
People all retire at 65 now, and this is going up to 66 for all in 2 years. It would be almost impossible – probably illegal – to select a group of people and say a special case will be made for them. Take the 1950’s argument for instance….what about those born on 1 January 1960?
I think this is just the way of the world now. It’s not just equality these days, it’s become gender-neutrality. Within a decade, it’s likely most official forms will no longer ask a persons sex/gender. Not least, because that previously simple question has become fiendishly complicated nowadays. For good or bad, gender neutrality is about here and will be here for the foreseeable future.
How many WASPI women ever received a letter on leaving school (or during their working life) informing them that their retirement age was 60?
None is my guess. That just didn’t happen – people picked up their expected retirement age by word of mouth and by reading the news. If you then assumed it would never change and have never read a newspaper since….
There are £77bn reasons why WASPI’s well-documented case still seems to get ignored.
It must be remembered that these Waspi women have not actually been denied any pension to which they are entitled; the retirement age was never set in stone and their eligibility will only be established as and when they attain the SRA defined by the parameters covering their date of birth.
They may have a case for disappointment at the inadequate notice and short transition period but not financial compensation.
When one considers the case of the 540,000 frozen pensioners – just 4% of all UK pensioners – who are denied the index linking to their basic pension rate because they are retired abroad in the wrong country one realises how unjustifiable and weak in comparison the Waspi claim is.