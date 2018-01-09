Waspi women should be given £15,000 each, Lib Dems say

The Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to correct the “injustice” faced by the Women Against State Pension Inequality Campaign by giving them £15,000 each.

Stephen Lloyd, the Liberal Democrat spokesman for work and pensions says the Government should do so immediately.

Lloyd argues successive administrations have failed to help women who are set to miss out on years of pension entitlements because of a change in the rules introduced more than two decades ago.

This dates back to Pensions Act 1995 that provided for the state pension age for women to increase from 60 to 65 over the period April 2010 to 2020.

Lloyd appeals to MP Esther McVey, who replaced David Gauke in yesterday’s cabinet reshuffle, to take up the cause of Waspi women in her new role as secretary of state for work and pensions.

He says: “This injustice must be urgently addressed. The most practical way of doing so would be for the Department for Work and Pensions to make a sizeable transition payment to each of the affected women to the tune of £15,000 payable immediately, tax free.

“It won’t make up for all the loss but I believe it will be seen as a genuine attempt by the Government to make amends for the shambolic roll-out of the increase in women’s pension age way back from the very beginning, in the mid 1990s.”

Labour supported Waspi women in its manifesto during the June 2017 election.