Waspi women should be given £15,000 each, Lib Dems say

The Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to correct the “injustice” faced by the Women Against State Pension Inequality Campaign by giving them £15,000 each.
Stephen Lloyd, the Liberal Democrat spokesman for work and pensions says the Government should do so immediately.
Lloyd argues successive administrations have failed to help women who are set to miss out on years of pension entitlements because of a change in the rules introduced more than two decades ago.
This dates back to Pensions Act 1995 that provided for the state pension age for women to increase from 60 to 65 over the period April 2010 to 2020.
Lloyd appeals to MP Esther McVey, who replaced David Gauke in yesterday’s cabinet reshuffle, to take up the cause of Waspi women in her new role as secretary of state for work and pensions.
He says: “This injustice must be urgently addressed. The most practical way of doing so would be for the Department for Work and Pensions to make a sizeable transition payment to each of the affected women to the tune of £15,000 payable immediately, tax free.
“It won’t make up for all the loss but I believe it will be seen as a genuine attempt by the Government to make amends for the shambolic roll-out of the increase in women’s pension age way back from the very beginning, in the mid 1990s.”
Labour supported Waspi women in its manifesto during the June 2017 election.
My questions to Stephen Lloyd would be as follows:
1.) Who is going to provide this money? The Liberal Democrats?
2.) If a lady has “lost” 1 year of state pension (which was going to be say £6,000 and taxable) why would the taxpayer want to give them £15,000 tax-free?
Clearly Mr Lloyd subscribes to the idea of the magic money tree.
Many of these woman have lost 6 years of their pensions amounting to £45.000 so the mere £15 is a drop in the ocean to what they have lost , Men only lose 1 year as they rise to 66 woman are losing 6 years as it’s gone from 60 to 66 That is fact it is not hard to look that information up . Ducan dear man the money paid to the dup would of paid every 50’s woman that £15.000 with plenty left for other things as they have stolen billion’s from us woman, The said money tree you mention has plenty on it when it suits the government .
Just as well that neither party is in power.
Woman against State Pension Inequality- I fail to see the inequality if they are being put in the same position as men. These changes were announced many years ago and make a previously unfair system fairer. Men have paid much more into the system since it started.
“These changes were announced many years ago”.
Unfortunately not to every woman, which the state has admitted.
As Duncan points out some of the WASPIsts’ claims will be well under £15,000.
The only way Lloyd’s proposal makes any sense is if he wants WASPI to fail (like most people, including most women born in the 1950s), and to that end is attempting to throw a golden apple into WASPI’s midst and sow dissension in the ranks. By splitting WASPI between those who want to take the offer and those who want to hold out for the full £30,000 they think they’re going to get.
In every other sense it is of course complete nonsense.
It’s the prerogative of all the minority party idiots to buy popularity with OPM. Which is why the SNP would have a laundry problem if ever the Scots did vote for independence!
So £15k for all those who need it and those who don’t. £15k tax free if you are a millionaire or a pauper including a certain Mrs T May.
Mr Lloyd was born in 1957 so there is a fair chance his partner is of WASPI age and would get the £15k as well
WASPI should change their name to WASPE – women against State Pension Equality.
Giving people £15K because of their genitals would cause big big trouble. Men of the same age would also be entitled to the payment.
If Mr Lloyd is so keen to give away taxpayer’s money then perhaps he should reflect that the Waspi women have lost nothing to which they are entitled – ie a pension based on their NI contribution record from their state retirement date and which was never set in stone. The frozen pensioner, however, is actually losing annually an increasing amount of £p to the illogical and irrational policy affecting just 4% of all UK pensioners and which unilateral universal index linking would rectify. Their is no discrimination where the Waspi women are concerned but there is with the frozen pension scandal.
Spurious nonsense. Still, I guess if you’re a Lib Dem, you’ve got to try anything to garner a few more votes
Can say whatever you like when you know that nobody is going to hold you to account, a bit like some financial guidance experts!
Frozen pensioners have lost thousands of their pension entitlements just because of where they live. This affects just 4%, they are the ones to have suffered decades of discrimination and inequality because they have been deliberately singled out by successive governments to be treated differently to the rest the WASPI women have not lost actual money just been shabbily treated by the DWP by not being informed in time about the changes. If there is any spare cash to dished out then the frozen ones are first in the queue.
My many years’ experience of picnics tells me that if you advocate JAM tomorrow then you will attract will attract WASPIS tomorrow.