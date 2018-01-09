Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Waspi women should be given £15,000 each, Lib Dems say

By

Justice-Fine-Ban-Court-Gavel-Judge-700x450.jpgThe Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to correct the “injustice” faced by the Women Against State Pension Inequality Campaign by giving them £15,000 each.

Stephen Lloyd, the Liberal Democrat spokesman for work and pensions says the Government should do so immediately.

Lloyd argues successive administrations have failed to help women who are set to miss out on years of pension entitlements because of a change in the rules introduced more than two decades ago.

This dates back to Pensions Act 1995 that provided for the state pension age for women to increase from 60 to 65 over the period April 2010 to 2020.

Lloyd appeals to MP Esther McVey, who replaced David Gauke in yesterday’s cabinet reshuffle, to take up the cause of Waspi women in her new role as secretary of state for work and pensions.

He says: “This injustice must be urgently addressed. The most practical way of doing so would be for the Department for Work and Pensions to make a sizeable transition payment to each of the affected women to the tune of £15,000 payable immediately, tax free.

“It won’t make up for all the loss but I believe it will be seen as a genuine attempt by the Government to make amends for the shambolic roll-out of the increase in women’s pension age way back from the very beginning, in the mid 1990s.”

Labour supported Waspi women in its manifesto during the June 2017 election.

Recommended

Pension-pot-700.jpg
1

Labour to press Government on Waspi state pension reforms

Labour also outlined its support for Waspi in its manifesto for the June election Labour is to call on the Government to lower the retirement age for women born in the 1950’s, allowing them to retire aged 64 on a reduced state pension, rather than aged 66. According to the Independent, in a speech at […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Piggy-Bank-Savings-UK-700x450.jpg

Pensions Ombudsman sides with Royal London on annuity complaint

The Pensions Ombudsman has dismissed a complaint from a policyholder who said Royal London incorrectly interpreted the level of annuity that should be paid to him. The dispute centres on whether the policyholder understood his benefits properly and if Royal London adequately communicated what these were to him. In the case Mr S says the […]

Business-Corporate-Board-Room-Meeting-Hire-Hiring-700x450.jpg

TPR chair appointed for second term

Mark Boyle will serve a second term as non-executive chair of The Pensions Regulator, the Department for Work and Pensions has announced. Boyle’s second term will start from 1 April 2018 for the three years to 31 March 2021. TPR chief executive Lesley Titcomb welcomed Boyle’s reappointment. She says: “Mark has been our chair since […]

Technology-People-Moving-Business-Finance-700.jpg

Aegon completes transfer of 79,000 Cofunds customers

Aegon has completed the first stage of moving Cofunds customers onto its new combined platform, transferring 79,000 investors over Christmas. Those that were moved were non-advised investor portfolio service customers, mostly from building societies. Cofunds’ advised clients are expected to move to the new platform in May. On announcing the timeframes in November, Aegon said […]

Latest careers

Financial Advisers

National growth! Scotland, Manchester, Chester, Wirral, Cambridge, Northampton, London & Cornwall +- From £44,500 to £80,000 basic, great defined bonuses, benefits and car

Wealth Advisers

Edinburgh, Leeds, Cardiff, Bristol, Exeter, Cambridge, Southampton & London- To £75,000 + Bonus + Extensive benefits

Comments

There are 14 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Duncan Gafney 9th January 2018 at 11:40 am

    My questions to Stephen Lloyd would be as follows:
    1.) Who is going to provide this money? The Liberal Democrats?
    2.) If a lady has “lost” 1 year of state pension (which was going to be say £6,000 and taxable) why would the taxpayer want to give them £15,000 tax-free?

    Clearly Mr Lloyd subscribes to the idea of the magic money tree.

    • linda ellis 9th January 2018 at 4:55 pm

      Many of these woman have lost 6 years of their pensions amounting to £45.000 so the mere £15 is a drop in the ocean to what they have lost , Men only lose 1 year as they rise to 66 woman are losing 6 years as it’s gone from 60 to 66 That is fact it is not hard to look that information up . Ducan dear man the money paid to the dup would of paid every 50’s woman that £15.000 with plenty left for other things as they have stolen billion’s from us woman, The said money tree you mention has plenty on it when it suits the government .

  2. David Bennett 9th January 2018 at 11:51 am

    Just as well that neither party is in power.

  3. Cameron Young 9th January 2018 at 12:07 pm

    Woman against State Pension Inequality- I fail to see the inequality if they are being put in the same position as men. These changes were announced many years ago and make a previously unfair system fairer. Men have paid much more into the system since it started.

  4. Sascha Klauss 9th January 2018 at 12:16 pm

    As Duncan points out some of the WASPIsts’ claims will be well under £15,000.

    The only way Lloyd’s proposal makes any sense is if he wants WASPI to fail (like most people, including most women born in the 1950s), and to that end is attempting to throw a golden apple into WASPI’s midst and sow dissension in the ranks. By splitting WASPI between those who want to take the offer and those who want to hold out for the full £30,000 they think they’re going to get.

    In every other sense it is of course complete nonsense.

  5. Neil Liversidge 9th January 2018 at 12:41 pm

    It’s the prerogative of all the minority party idiots to buy popularity with OPM. Which is why the SNP would have a laundry problem if ever the Scots did vote for independence!

  6. Darren Cooke 9th January 2018 at 1:07 pm

    So £15k for all those who need it and those who don’t. £15k tax free if you are a millionaire or a pauper including a certain Mrs T May.

    Mr Lloyd was born in 1957 so there is a fair chance his partner is of WASPI age and would get the £15k as well

  7. Nicholas Pleasure 9th January 2018 at 1:48 pm

    WASPI should change their name to WASPE – women against State Pension Equality.

    Giving people £15K because of their genitals would cause big big trouble. Men of the same age would also be entitled to the payment.

  8. Andy Robertson-Fox 9th January 2018 at 1:57 pm

    If Mr Lloyd is so keen to give away taxpayer’s money then perhaps he should reflect that the Waspi women have lost nothing to which they are entitled – ie a pension based on their NI contribution record from their state retirement date and which was never set in stone. The frozen pensioner, however, is actually losing annually an increasing amount of £p to the illogical and irrational policy affecting just 4% of all UK pensioners and which unilateral universal index linking would rectify. Their is no discrimination where the Waspi women are concerned but there is with the frozen pension scandal.

  9. IVOR HARPER 9th January 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Spurious nonsense. Still, I guess if you’re a Lib Dem, you’ve got to try anything to garner a few more votes

  10. Steve D 9th January 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Can say whatever you like when you know that nobody is going to hold you to account, a bit like some financial guidance experts!

  11. Jane Davies 9th January 2018 at 4:07 pm

    Frozen pensioners have lost thousands of their pension entitlements just because of where they live. This affects just 4%, they are the ones to have suffered decades of discrimination and inequality because they have been deliberately singled out by successive governments to be treated differently to the rest the WASPI women have not lost actual money just been shabbily treated by the DWP by not being informed in time about the changes. If there is any spare cash to dished out then the frozen ones are first in the queue.

  12. Peter Turner 9th January 2018 at 5:14 pm

    My many years’ experience of picnics tells me that if you advocate JAM tomorrow then you will attract will attract WASPIS tomorrow.

Leave a comment