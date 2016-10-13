Waspi hires lawyers to take legal action against DWP

The Women Against State Pension Inequality campaign has brought in lawyers to craft a case against the government over state pension age changes.

In an update on its Twitter account, Waspi, which is campaigning for transitional measures for women for in the 1950s who have seen their state pension age increase, confirm that they have instructed London law firm Bindmans to act on its behalf.

Bindmans consider there are two possible forms of legal action, Waspi says, either “a judicial review challenge (or challenges) to the legality of the changes to the state pension age” or “maladministration complaints regarding the wholly inadequate information given by the Department for Work and Pensions regarding these changes.”

The government has previously rejected calls for transitional arrangements to ease the impact of state pension age acceleration. Former pensions minister Steve Webb, however, told a committee of MPs late last year that it was “abundantly clear there are a bunch of savers who didn’t know [about the age rises]” because of holes in DWP’s communications.

The group has already urged supporters to send a template complaint letter to DWP in a mass-mailing campaign.

Waspi is crowdfunding the legal fees through donations from members of the public.

Waspi’s update says: “The best legal advice is not cheap and a large amount of money needs to be raised. The initial fundraising will allow us to take the best legal advice on a judicial review challenge at the same time as preparing materials to assist with the maladministration complaints.”