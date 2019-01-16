Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Waspi court showdown set for summer

By

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpgA judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June.

The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer.

The Women Against State Pension Inequality campaign has argued communications that accompanied changes to state pension age were unfair.

The Pensions Act 1995 provided for the state pension age for women to increase from 60 to 65 over the period April 2010 to 2020.

The Coalition government legislated in the Pensions Act 2011 to accelerate this process but some women born in the 1950s argue they were hit particularly hard.

They point out that communications that accompanied state pension age changes in 1995 and 2011 Pension Acts.

The government has repeatedly rejected calls to compensate women born in the 1950s who have campaigned for an increase to their state pension.

Recommended

Westiminster houses of parliament

Pensions committee chair seeks answers on Waspi complaints

Work and pensions committee chair Frank Field has written to pensions minister Guy Opperman asking for an update on complaints made to the government by 1950s-born women affected by state pension age rises. A number of women that were impacted by increases to their pension age – including members of the Women Against State Pension […]
26

Steve Bee: Hammond ignores Waspi women again

The chancellor’s last Budget before Brexit extended generosity to many, but made no mention at all of the plight of the four million women in financial hardship due to the recent seismic shifts in the state pension age. As Hammond took a seat at the end of his speech, some of the 80 or so […]

Steve Bee
57

Steve Bee: Why still no justice for Waspi women?  

For calls for change to still be falling on deaf ears in 2018 is beyond disappointing There is a serious issue with our pension system today that has been allowed to continue for many years with no resolution. Over 20 years ago, the government decided to require millions of older people in the future to […]
2

How to become a financial adviser: diplomas, degrees and workplaces

Information on how to become a financial adviser is sparse. Money Marketing speaks to advisers about what the requirements really are and how best to meet them. Speaking to financial advisers and planners today, each will have a unique and varied story about how they entered the profession. There are more than a handful of pathways […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Steve Webb: Where longevity conversations go wrong

In a world of pension freedoms, longevity risk falls on the individual. Clients must realise they will likely live longer than they think Mortality is not the nicest topic of conversation, but there is plenty of evidence that if clients do not have a realistic picture of how long they are likely to live, they […]

Pensions regulator calls on advisers to get behind cold-calling ban

The Pensions Regulator has called on financial advisers to stand behind the cold-calling ban by doing more to report potential scammers. In a blog post this morning, TPR frontline regulation director Nicola Parish calls on IFAs to show clients the FCA’s Scam Smart website to alert them to the warning signs of fraud, particularly when […]
1

Brexit defeat for May sees pound jump but further uncertainty looms

Last night, prime minister Theresa May suffered a historic defeat, with MPs overwhelmingly rejecting her proposed Brexit deal. As the Labour Party hit back with a no-confidence motion to be debated today, leading investment experts discuss the chaotic road ahead. Richard Buxton, head of UK equities, Merian Global Investors  With the no confidence vote in […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com