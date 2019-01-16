Waspi court showdown set for summer

A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June.

The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer.

The Women Against State Pension Inequality campaign has argued communications that accompanied changes to state pension age were unfair.

The Pensions Act 1995 provided for the state pension age for women to increase from 60 to 65 over the period April 2010 to 2020.

The Coalition government legislated in the Pensions Act 2011 to accelerate this process but some women born in the 1950s argue they were hit particularly hard.

They point out that communications that accompanied state pension age changes in 1995 and 2011 Pension Acts.

The government has repeatedly rejected calls to compensate women born in the 1950s who have campaigned for an increase to their state pension.