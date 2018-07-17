VouchedFor: FCA directory could see more ‘bad’ advisers being picked

The proposed FCA directory that will include advisers’ details could see more people finding “bad advisers”, according to adviser review site VouchedFor.
A LinkedIn article by VouchedFor chief executive Adam Price says this is because the regulator’s consultation paper pitching the directory suggested little around underlying adviser checks being substantively improved.
In the article, Price says: “The FCA register’s biggest failing is not how difficult it is to use. Its biggest failing is that it contains advisers of varying quality – from brilliant to inconsistent to completely rogue. Many of the advisers responsible for the recent British Steel scandal were listed as approved advisers.”
He says if the FCA cannot guarantee an adviser is reliable then that responsibility should be shared with companies in the private sector.
Price says: “We need private-sector innovation to provide more compelling consumer propositions – making the value of advice clear, the process super-easy, the cost low and the quality of advice invariably high.”
He adds: “There is a belief that only non-profit or public sector adviser search services can be trusted [and] it’s nonsense as a universal rule.”
Price also says the FCA should challenge review services like VouchedFor, spreading the burden of identifying bad advisers across the industry by opening up access to information.
The directory has been proposed for next year, and will include more information about people working in financial services than is currently available.
The FCA said last week it would address an issue with its register, after paying out £22,137.50 to a complainant who lost pensions savings after relying on incorrect information.
The issue with private sector adviser directories such as vouchedfor & unbiased is that they give prominence to those advisers who ‘pay to play’ – making them an inherently flawed concept.
I work at VouchedFor. I’m glad you raised this Justin as there are some misconceptions around what advisers can pay for here.
To be clear, VouchedFor do not enable advisers to pay their way up our search listings or bid for enquiries. Our search listings are geared towards finding the best adviser for each consumer based on factors like distance, rating, number of reviews and performance in our various checks.
It’s true that to appear as ‘available for contact’ on VouchedFor, advisers must be on a paid membership. Most advisers are on our Verified membership which is £45 + VAT per month. The subscription fee funds the ongoing checks that we do to ensure that advisers are maintaining high standards, as well as the cost of raising consumer awareness of the importance of good advice. It’s of course not the case that advisers who don’t pay us aren’t good, we just have limited visibility on whether they are or not.
Perhaps a not-for-profit will receive the significant funding required to do a proper job on checking all advisers (and, yes, we know we have more to do here) AND raise consumer awareness of the importance of great advice…but past efforts don’t give me confidence.
Precisely Justin. I tried to get listed on Vouched For previously and couldn’t because we were ‘restricted’ advisers (by product not provider). Having now moved to pastures new I have found we still cant listed as we dont deal with investments. We are Equity Release advisers, so in theory we can be listed but wont appear in any searches because we dont deal with investments, despite them having a mortgage category!
I cant give Vouched For any money and I have tried!