Vodafone – canary in the coal mine?

Vodafone, one of the most important and popular income stocks in the UK, is to cut its dividend by 40% as a result of high-debt levels and the costly effect of 5G rollout. The share price has already fallen c.19% year-to-date as investors have become increasingly concerned about its dividend and overall leverage – and the risk is this trend continues.
