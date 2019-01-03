Vitality bolsters top team as investment arm prepares for D2C launch

Vitality has bolstered the leadership team for its investment arm as it plans to take the proposition direct-to-consumer later this year.

The shake-up sees a number of senior managers appointed to focus their efforts on the recently-launched Vitality Invest business, including the delivery of a fortcoming direct-to-consumer channel.

Vitality Life’s managing director of sales and distribution Justin Taurog has been appointed as deputy chief executive of the investment arm.

He will be responsible for operational plans and growing the Vitality Invest business, including the addition of D2C as well as an intermediated sales, while continuing to manage the delivery of Vitality Life’s D2C channel.

Several other organisational changes have been made to both the Vitality Invest and Vitality Life businesses as Andy Philo’s role as director of IFA distribution has extended to employed distribution channels.

Sales director Justin Garbutt is now responsible for Vitality’s Franchise channel across life, health and invest as a multi-product distribution channel.

The firm says the Franchise channel is a key platform in the delivery of Vitality Invest growth.

Director of legal and business support Sally Burrowes has also taken on additional responsibilities alongside her current role, with the Vitality Invest specialist team now reporting to her.

They will all report directly to Vitality Invest and Vitality Life chief executive Herschel Mayers.

Mayers says: “These organisational changes will make our Vitality Invest and Vitality Life propositions even stronger and will be integral to our continuing success as we extend our investment solutions to the D2C market as well as expand and develop our adviser offering across both businesses.”