Andrew Bailey
FCA chief Bailey: 12 months in power

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey has just marked his first year at the top of the regulator. Money Marketing asks: Who is the man running the financial services show? Watch: Where do your FCA fees go?

MM Wired: The role of emotional support in advice – On demand

Title: The role of emotional support in advice Date: Tuesday November 29th Time: 9.30am Topics discussed: When is an adviser more than just an adviser? What is the role of the adviser and the provider in supporting a protection claim? What do we mean when we talk about value-added services? Have value-added services become more […]

Watch MM Wired: FAMR in action – but will it work?

Date: Thursday November 17th Time: 10.30am Title: FAMR in action but will it work Topics discussed: Will a £500 advice allowance encourage more people to seek advice? What role could the advice allowance play in driving workplace advice? Is a new definition of advice necessary? Would it be better to focus on getting clarity on […]

MM Wired: Humans vs robots – the role of tech in advice

  Advice models are evolving all the time, from pure face-to-face advice, to online models, to robo-advice. There is now even talk of so-called “bionic” advice where technology and human interaction combine. Technology has been dubbed by some as the surefire way to boost access to advice, but is this actually the case? Can advisers […]

MM Wired: Making IP the default

Topics discussed: • What are the market factors that prevent income protection from being more widely sold, e.g. pricing, consumer awareness? • Is there a tendency to go for the easy sell when it comes to protection, such as life or critical illness? • What needs to happen to make income protection the go-to protection […]

MM Wired: Managing the risks of non-advised drawdown

Topics discussed: • Following the wave of non-advised drawdown launches, have savers been left overly exposed to stockmarket falls? • Should there be greater controls to prevent people from running out of money? • How do advisers manage drawdown clients without the fixed review periods that existed under capped drawdown? • Is there an appropriate […]

MM Wired: What next for the Financial Advice Market Review?

Topics discussed: – Now that we have the final report, can the FAMR finally deliver on the objectives first set out in the RDR? – Will proposals boost access to affordable advice? What is the role of technology? – How do we create a better framework for advice without returning to misselling of the past? […]

MM Wired: The Budget impact on tax and financial planning

– What were the headline tax planning measures from the Budget? – How do these interact with previously announced moves, such as the dividend and personal savings allowances? – Does the tapered annual allowance signal more change to come on tax relief? – Will further measures to crack down on tax avoidance and evasion ultimately […]

MM Wired: What next for pension tax relief?

Thursday 08 October 2015, 10am. Subject:What next for pension tax relief? Sponsor: Royal London The Government has fired the starting gun on the next big reform to shake up the pensions market – pension tax relief. Having decided the current model of pension taxation looks unsustainable, politicians and policymakers are now trying to decide the […]

Money Marketing Wired: Planning without protection

MM Wired: Thursday 24 September, 10am. The protection market has a big problem – consumers and businesses think they do not need cover. But is the bigger issue the number of advisers who believe protection is not worth selling? Topics to discuss: Are advisers snobbish about selling protection? If so, how can these attitudes be […]

MM Wired: What next for auto-enrolment?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DeEjbMBdiMw What are the options post-2018, e.g. compulsion, auto-escalation, increasing minimum contributions What are the risks of raising contributions – will people opt-out? Should more people be included in auto-enrolment? Simplification – does Government need to make compliance easier for small companies?     Panellists: Moderator: John Greenwood, Editor, Corporate Adviser Jim Bligh, Head of […]

MM Wired: Auto-enrolment and the SME market

Payroll vs middleware – are payroll providers ready? What are the challenges for firms offering ‘middleware’ solutions? Should providers charge employers separately for this service? How to overcome the capacity crunch – can providers cope with demand from small firms? Will most small firms simply go through Nest?     Panellists: Moderator: Sam Brodbeck, Pensions […]

MM Wired: Charging for auto-enrolment advice

Was the Government right to introduce a 0.75 per cent charge cap? Should the Government go further? Will the charge cap protect members from poor outcomes? What is the role of good governance in protecting scheme members? Panellists: Moderator: Natalie Holt, Editor, Money Marketing Tom McPhail, Head of Pensions Research, Hargreaves Lansdown Tim Sharp, Pensions […]

MM Wired: Is auto-enrolment at risk of falling over?

While all eyes are on the Budget reforms and the prospect of collective DC, what is the true picture of auto-enrolment compliance? Are politicians fiddling while auto-enrolment burns? Are providers cherry-picking auto-enrolment business? To what extent is lack of choice a problem for SMEs? How to tackle non-compliance – does TPR need to come down […]

MM Wired: The role of intermediaries in helping pension savers at retirement

We hosted a series of live MM:Wired TV debates on our website following the FCA’s recent annuities thematic review. In this session we discuss the role of the intermediary in helping people get the most from their pensions, with guests including FCA director Nick Poyntz-Wright and Labour Shadow pensions minister Gregg McClymont.

MM Wired: Debating annuity reform with the FCA

We hosted a series of live MM:Wired TV debates on our website following the FCA’s recent annuities thematic review. In this session we hear the views of FCA director Nick Poyntz-Wright, alongside LV=’s Simon Hayter, LEBC’s Nick Flynn and Hargreaves Lansdown’s Tom McPhail. 

Behind the Headlines

Behind the headlines: Scottish Widows hits back over Pension Wise take-up

The “jury is out” on whether Pension Wise is delivering what the Government promised, says Scottish Widows head of individual distribution Damian Coleman. Earlier this month in an exclusive interview with Money Marketing pensions minister Ros Altmann blamed providers for the service’s low take-up. But Coleman says the industry has spent an “eye-watering” amount on […]

Brave New World

Brave New World: The highlights from our retirement conference

Six months on from pension freedoms, Money Marketing‘s recent Brave New World conference examined what impact the reforms are having on savers, the new products that are emerging, and the challenges that remain. Recapping on the discussion from the events in Edinburgh, Manchester and London, Money Marketing editor Natalie Holt talks to Canada Life technical […]

Brave new world: Hear MM grill the FCA and FSCS on pension freedoms

Money Marketing is hosting a series of new one-day regional conferences to help advisers tackle the challenges that have arisen post-pension freedoms. The Brave New World events take place across November and are geared around helping firms deal with the many legislative changes to come across their desks, spanning pensions, tax planning, and retirement income. […]

View from Canada Life

Automatic enrolment and benefits

