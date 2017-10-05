Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Vanguard platform scoops £250m in first five months

By &

Green-Shoots-Emerging-Growth-700.jpgUS fund giant Vanguard has attracted more than £253m from investors since launching its platform in the UK in May.

The direct-to-consumer offering was set at a minimum monthly contribution of £100 and/or a £500 lump sum, with fees at 0.15 per cent before fund charges.

Account fees are waived above the first £250,000 invested, meaning the maximum account fee payable is £375 per year.

According to data provided to Money Marketing, the five most popular funds sold in the first five months have been the LifeStrategy 60% Equity Fund, LifeStrategy 80% Equity Fund, FTSE UK All Share Index Unit Trust, Life Strategy 100% Equity Fund and the Vanguard U.S. Equity Index Fund.

The top-selling ETFs were led by the the Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF and the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITs ETF.

Vanguard’s UK Personal Investor service head Ryan Barrows says: “We are very happy with the way investors have embraced the new personal investor service. There’s a long way to go, but every day we see evidence of UK investors recognising the benefits of low-cost investing.

“We will continue to evolve our offering to ensure that investors receive the value for money they deserve.”

The investment firm says 36 per cent of clients on the platform are under 35 and 57 per cent of clients are under 45.

Recommended

Consolidator acquires London wealth manager

Leeds-based Progeny Group has acquired wealth manager Chestergate Financial Planning in an attempt to extend its presence in the London area. Salisbury and London-based Chestergate will take a minority stake in Progeny but no further details were given on the transaction. Progeny was formed after wealth management firm Lawrence Scoffield Group merged with Progeny Private […]

3

ATS executive leaves as service woes continue

Alliance Trust Savings chief operating officer Allison Fower has left the business after just eight months with the firm. ATS confirmed Fower left in August. Prior to joining ATS she spent two years as platform and proposition consultant at Prudential. At ATS Fower was responsible for operations, change, IT and proposition. Candid Financial Advice director […]

Public want reform of stamp duty

The Government is set to reap around 4.3bn stamp duty from house sales in the current tax year – a nine-fold increase since 1993/94 – according to the Halifax.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

TPR intervenes in 281 suspected scams since 2012

The year with the most interventions for suspected scams was 2013/14 when TPR used its powers 87 times  The Pensions Regulator has used its enforcement powers in 281 cases of suspected scams since 2012, according to data published on its website. The Freedom of Information Act request shows TPR has used its powers in 16 […]

Business-Growth-Drawing-Chart-Performance-700x450.jpg

Embark: We will be a £12bn AUA business in 2018

While Embark acquired several businesses in 2016 it is now focused on organic growth Hornbuckle-parent Embark Group is aiming to be a £12bn assets-under-administration business by the end of next year as it reports a £3m loss for the year ended 31 December 2016. Chief executive Phil Smith explains the loss relates to acquisitions and […]

Latest careers

Sales Manager

London - Negotiable salary plus benefits and uncapped bonus structure

Comments

    Leave a comment