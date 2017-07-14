Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Vanguard names new chief exec

By
Business-Handshake-Meeting-Deal-Low-Angular-700x450.jpg

Vanguard chief executive Bill McNabb is stepping down as chief executive of the fund management giant after nine years at the helm.

He will step down on 1 January next year, but will remain as chairman of the board.

McNabb is being succeeded by chief investment officer Tim Buckley. In turn, global head of fixed income Greg Davis has been promoted to chief investment officer.

McNabb joined Vanguard in 1986 and became a member of Vanguard’s senior leadership team in 1995 as head of Vanguard’s institutional investor group. He was named chief executive in 2008 and chairman in 2009.

He says: “As the firm continues to grow, evolve and expand globally, it is the right time for a new leader and the board is unanimous in its belief that Tim Buckley is the ideal next chief executive for Vanguard.

“I have worked alongside Tim for many years and he brings a strong passion for serving Vanguard clients and crew, a global mindset, and significant leadership experience in all facets of our operations.”

Most Read

Recommended

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpg

Advisers back Vanguard D2C launch but point to flaws

Vanguard’s platform will be cheaper than many of its competitors Advisers have welcomed Vanguard’s entrance into the UK direct-to-consumer market, but say the offering’s lack of pensions wrapper and fund range will limit its appeal for now. Yesterday, Vanguard launched an online investment platform for UK mass-market investors at a lower cost than many of […]

Tax year-end planning with the family

From the Technical team at Prudential Let’s face it, many aspects of financial planning involve a lot of technical detail. At our face-to-face events, we’ve had great success bringing these technical topics to life through the use of practical case studies. Meet the family Prudential’s Planning Matters hub brings together a fictional family and explores […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

DB transfer boom could increase PI bills, advisers warn

Advisers have expressed concerns that the cost of their professional indemnity insurance will rise because of the defined benefit pension transfer boom. In a survey of more than 200 advisers by Prudential, nearly 40 per cent said that were concerned about contested advice becoming a future liability, and 17 per cent expected PI bills to […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment