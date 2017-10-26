Vanguard launches European ETF as it expands in Germany

Vanguard is offering a new ETF tackling European companies as it opens access to its funds in Germany.

The Euro STOXX 50 Ucits ETF, which is listed on the London Exchange and Deutsche Boerse, will charge 0.10 per cent.

The fund invests into the 50 largest multi-national European companies in the Eurozone and cover various sectors, the firm says.

Vanguard UK head of distribution Robyn Laidlaw says: “We continue to expand our range of ETFs in the UK and Europe, always with the aim of meeting the evolving needs of investors. The Vanguard Euro STOXX 50 Ucits ETF provides investors with transparent and liquid access to successful companies, at a low fee.”

The news comes as the firm extends its offering into Germany by listing all its 23 ETFs into the country’s stock exchange. Form today, investors in Germany can also access the firm’s active funds and index mutual funds.

Vanguard has also confirmed it will open an office in Germany next year. The US fund giant currently manages $150bn (£130bn) in assets under management across European mutual fund and ETFs.

Vanguard head of Europe Sean Hagerty says: “We are very excited to be bringing our value proposition to Germany. We want to use our global experience and scale to offer investors the value for money they deserve.”

Vanguard head of Germany Sebastian Külps adds: “The listing of our ETF range on the Deutsche Börse is an important milestone for Vanguard. ETFs have proven a great innovation, providing investors with broad diversification, transparency and liquidity at a low fee.

“We anticipate strong growth in ETF usage as individual and professional investors continue to recognise their benefits.”