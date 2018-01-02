Money Marketing

Vanguard latest firm targeted by clone scammers

Vanguard is the latest big-name investment firm to be targeted by scammers in a copycat scheme.

The FCA has released a number of warning notices in recent months alerting consumers to known ‘clone firms’, where fraudsters use the details of a genuine firm to appear credible and obtain customers’ details.

Brands that have were copied in 2017 include Rathbones, BlackRock, Alliance Trust Savings, Rothschild and Wharton Asset Management.

For the Vanguard scheme, the fraudsters are using the same address as the passive house’s UK headquarters in London, and are using the name Vanguard Asset Management. However, their website, www.vanguardassetmanagement.co.uk, and phone numbers are not those used by the genuine, authorised firm.

The FCA says: “This firm is not authorised or registered by us but has been targeting people in the UK, claiming to be an authorised firm…Fraudsters usually use this tactic when contacting people out of the blue, so you should be especially wary if you have been cold called.”

The FCA urges firms of consumers who are aware of clone firms to come provide information so warnings can be published and further action taken.

Fidelity platform business posts £16m loss

The company that runs Fidelity’s platforms has posted a loss of £15.9m for the 12 months ended 30 June 2017. Annual accounts posted to Companies House on 22 December for Financial Administration Services, which is the company that operates FundsNetwork and Fidelity Personal Investing, show the loss grew from £15.5m in 2016. The accounts document […]

Jason Butler: The essential skill many advisers overlook

There is no doubt UK regulated advisers have become much more professional and capable. Salaries for qualified advice professionals range from £30,000 to £120,000, depending on location, experience and level of responsibility. Despite the widely-held belief young people are not joining the sector, my experience is that there are plenty pursuing a career in advice. Next Gen […]

FCA welcomes grace period for LEIs under Mifid II

The FCA has welcomed the European regulator’s decision to allow a grace period for the introduction of legal entity identifiers under Mifid II. The European Securities and Markets Authority announced this morning that it was aware that not all investment firms would be able to obtain LEI codes from their clients ahead of Mifid II […]

DB liabilities pass £700 billion for FTSE 100

The funding liabilities for defined benefit pension schemes at FTSE 100 companies rose to £705 billion by the end of last year according to research by JLT Employee Benefits. JLT’s report, based on the IAS19 numbers disclosed in an organisation’s most recently published annual report and accounts, found that only 19 FTSE 100 firms still provide a […]

Bellpenny set to ditch branding following Ascot Lloyd merger

Advice firm consolidator Bellpenny is set to ditch its branding following its merger with Ascot Lloyd last year. Money Marketing understands the new identity will be under the Ascot Lloyd brand, despite initial claims last year that both companies and Bellpenny’s independent advice arm, BIA Financial Planning, would keep their own branding. The company would not […]

FOS orders compensation over Harlequin pension transfer

The Financial Ombudsman Service has ordered IFA firm Sussex Independent Financial Advisers to compensate a client for advising them to transfer their pension into a Sipp set up to invest in Harlequin. The decision concerns a client referred to as Mrs S, who complained about the advice she received in 2009 to move her pension […]

  1. derek bradley 2nd January 2018 at 10:17 am

    Readers may remember the movie ‘Apocalypse now’ and the following lines that could be adapted as a solution to scammer firms owners and staff:

    “Colonel Lucas: Your mission is to proceed up the Nung River in a Navy patrol boat. Pick up Colonel Kurtz’s path at Nu Mung Ba, follow it and learn what you can along the way. When you find the Colonel, infiltrate his team by whatever means available and terminate the Colonel’s command.

    Willard: Terminate the Colonel?

    General Corman: He’s out there operating without any decent restraint, totally beyond the pale of any acceptable human conduct. And he is still in the field commanding troops.

    Civilian: Terminate with extreme prejudice.

    Colonel Lucas: You understand, Captain, that this mission does not exist, nor will it ever exist…

    Now there’s a thought?

Leave a comment