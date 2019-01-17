Money Marketing
Vanguard founder and investing pioneer John Bogle passes away

By

John Bogle, the founder of Vanguard and pioneer of index funds, has died at the age of 89 in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

The death of the American investment community legend broke yesterday evening and has inspired many tributes.

Bogle, often known as “Jack”, introduced the first index mutual fund for investors in 1976 in the face of widespread scepticism and campaigned to drive down costs across the sector.

He began his career in 1951 after graduating magna cum laude in economics from Princeton University. His senior thesis on mutual funds caught the eye of fellow Princeton alumnus Walter Morgan, who had founded the Wellington Fund.

Morgan was one of the deans of the mutual fund industry and he hired the ambitious 22-year-old Bogle for his Philadelphia-based investment management firm, Wellington Management Company.

At Wellington Bogle occupied a number of senior management positions and in 1967 led the merger of Wellington Management Company with the Boston investment firm Thorndike, Doran, Paine & Lewis.

Eventually he set up his own firm and the Vanguard Group of Investment Companies commenced operations on May 1, 1975.

The First Index Investment Trust for individual investors collected $11m (£8.5m) during its initial underwriting.

Now known as the Vanguard 500 Index fund, it has grown to be one of the industry’s largest, with more than $441bn assets under management.

Today, index funds account for more than 70 per cent of Vanguard’s $4.9trn in assets under management. They are offered by many other fund companies as well have been influential in sparking moves towards exchange-traded funds.

Apart from his investment achievements, Bogle was also an author of 12 books that sold over 1.1 million copies worldwide.

Vanguard chief executive Tim Buckley says: “John Bogle made an impact on not only the entire investment industry, but more importantly, on the lives of countless individuals saving for their futures or their children’s futures.

“He was a tremendously intelligent, driven, and talented visionary whose ideas completely changed the way we invest. We are honored to continue his legacy of giving every investor ‘a fair shake’.”

