Vanguard changes pricing structure on mutual funds

By

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpgVanguard says the move follows feedback from platforms

Vanguard has changed the pricing structure across its mutual funds to align it with the way costs are calculated among its peers.

Funds across Vanguard’s UK and Ireland domiciled fund ranges now use swing pricing rather than single pricing, meaning that if the fund’s investors make large purchases or redemptions the price will be adjusted to counteract the potential impact on the fund and other investors.

The changes are across active and passive funds.

A spokesperson says: “At Vanguard, we believe that costs matter. As such, we have always taken measures to ensure long-term investors in our funds don’t bear the costs of others entering or leaving those funds.”

The spokesperson adds: “Following a comprehensive review, and in order to meet growing operational requirements, we have decided to move to a swing pricing model on our UK and Irish domiciled fund range. Swing pricing is a widely accepted industry practice that treats all investors fairly and seeks to aid the interests of long-term investors in Vanguard funds.”

Earlier this year Axa IM made similar changes across three of its fund ranges.

