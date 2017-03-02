Value strategies, political risk & European equities

Rob Burnett, Head of European Equities, Neptune

An inflection point was reached during the middle of 2016 as investors realised that interest rates simply could not fall any further. We believe this was the catalyst for the outperformance of value strategies over quality growth, with the share prices of banks, materials companies and energy stocks leading the market since the second half of last year. This has been particularly evident in Europe.

Watch Rob Burnett, manager of the top-performing Neptune European Opportunities Fund, discuss the outlook for value investing and where he is finding the most attractive companies and valuation anomalies.

