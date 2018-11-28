Money Marketing
Using active ownership to engage with companies on ESG issues

Consideration of ESG issues does not end when the investment decision is made. Through engagement and the active use of voting, investors and companies can work together to improve the management of risk and create the conditions for long-term outperformance.

BMO Global Asset Management launched Europe’s first retail ethical fund in 1984. As a pioneer in the field for over three decades, it’s rewarding for us to see responsible investing entering mainstream investment management.

Our 15-strong Responsible Investment team works closely with many of our portfolio managers to monitor portfolios for environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, to assess sustainability-related investment opportunities and to provide input to investment analysis.

In this video, Responsible Investment team co-heads, Alice Evans and Claudia Wearmouth, discuss how they use their position as an active owner to engage with companies on ESG issues. They outline the team’s role as the centre of excellence on ESG issues and how they work with portfolio managers and an independent Responsible Investment Advisory Council.

Capital is at risk and investors may not get back the original amount invested.

To watch a longer version of this video where the team talk about the challenges they face and their priority areas for engagement over the coming years click here.

© 2018 BMO Global Asset Management. All rights reserved. BMO Global Asset Management is a trading name of F&C Management Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

