US Equities 2018 outlook: Long tail risks remain underappreciated

Ali Unwin, Manager of the Neptune US Opportunities Fund

Making America Great Again? Donald Trump has presided over a strong market – or a continued “big fat ugly bubble” in his own parlance – characterised by low volatility and steady top and bottom line growth in most sectors. The market has climbed a ‘wall of worry’ as concerns about political risk, potential trade wars and an impending rate rise cycle abounded. Car sales weakness, auto finance overextension, retail closures and an overbuilt US mall environment all contributed to modest pullbacks as the S&P 500 grinded up through the eighth year of its bull run…

