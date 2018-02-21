Money Marketing
US CPI sends global bond yields spiking higher

Craig Inches Royal London Asset Management

Following the release of the latest US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, Craig Inches explains why this has caused a spike in bond yields and how we are adjusting our government bond fund positioning to reflect this.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Failed Scot Wids Standard Life insurance merger talks behind £109bn blow

A breakdown in talks to merge Lloyds’ Scottish Widows arm with Standard Life’s pension and life insurance business led the high street bank to pull £109bn from the asset manager, according to reports. Last week, Standard Life Aberdeen shares fell 6 per cent on news Lloyds decided to end investment management arrangements with the asset manager on £109bn […]

Aviva scores another bulk annuity deal in new growth strategy

Aviva has secured the latest deal in its bit to write more bulk annuity business. A decade after two financial support directions were imposed, the Sea Containers 1983 Pension Scheme has been insured by Aviva in a bulk annuity deal. Aviva’s £187m buy-out will allow trustees to secure benefits in access of Pension Protection Fund […]

