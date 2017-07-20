Money Marketing

View more on these topics

US court overturns Libor convictions after ‘forced’ FCA evidence

Convictions for two UK ex-traders have been thrown out due to use of “compelled testimony” given to the FCA

By
Justice-Fine-Ban-Court-Gavel-Judge-700x450.jpg

An US court has voided convictions for UK former traders at Dutch firm Rabobank for Libor rigging in the US.

Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti were sentenced to two years and one year in prison respectively on fraud and conspiracy charges for US dollar and Japanese yen Libor in 2015, the Telegraph reports.

But the charges have been overturned by a court appeal that argued their right against self-incrimination had been violated during their trial.

The New York appeals court ruled the US Department of Justice had used testimony that the pair had been forced to give to the FCA which is considered a violation of their rights under the fifth amendment of the US constitution.

Judge Jose Cabranes wrote in the ruling:“The fifth amendment’s prohibition on the use of compelled testimony in American criminal proceedings applies even when a foreign sovereign has compelled the testimony.”

Banks use Libor interest rate benchmark to set rates on hundreds of trillions of dollars of mortgages, credit cards and other loans.

Several banks, including Rabobank, have paid around $9bn to resolve Libor-rigging probes worldwide.

Most Read

Recommended

Bank-of-England-BoE-Building-Horse-700x450.jpg

Bank of England implicated in Libor fixing as new evidence emerges

MPs are calling for another investigation into Libor rigging following fresh evidence the Bank of England pressured lenders to manipulate the interbank lending rate. BBC Panorama last night reported a secret 2008 recorded conversation between Barclays manager Mark Dearlove and a colleague. According to the recording, Dearlove said: “The bottom line is you’re going to […]

barclays-building-2012-700x450.jpg

Barclays managers questioned in fresh Libor probe

Three Barclays senior managers, including the head of its Japanese unit, are being questioned by the Serious Fraud Office as part of a new criminal investigation into Libor rigging. According to the FT, Barclays Securities Japan manager Mark Dearlove, former group balance sheet head Miles Storey, who now works for Clydesdale Bank, and former group […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Ros Altmann

Ros Altmann: The under the radar pension tax scandal

I want to highlight a major pensions injustice concerning employers who choose an auto-enrolment scheme administered on a net pay basis. Such schemes cannot add the 25 per cent bonus of tax relief to contributions of workers earning less than £11,500 a year from the employer. Auto-enrolling these employees – mostly women – into a net […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Edinburgh and Glasgow Offices - £25,000 - £45,000+ (Dependent Upon Experience)

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Sascha Klauss 20th July 2017 at 9:18 am

    Since when do the US courts care about how testimony was obtained? Standard practice in financial cases is to threaten anyone they can get their hands on with decades in a maximum security prison regardless of their innocence unless they confess and incriminate others (see NatWest Three, and Prisoner’s Dilemma while you’re on Wikipedia). The Fifth Amendment never seems to be a problem.

    It’s not as if the FCA applied thumbscrews (as far as I know).

Leave a comment