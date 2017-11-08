Money Marketing

US banking giants warn of imminent City exodus

Large US banks including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and HSBC have told the US commerce secretary that the UK’s beleaguered Government and the slow-moving Brexit plans may lead to them moving thousands of jobs out of the City imminently.

Several financial institutions met with US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross last week at a private lunch during his London visit, the Financial Times reports.

The US banks’ executives said a lack of clarity from the Government on post-Brexit plans would force the banks to move their London operations back to the US or to other European capitals. The banks warned they are under pressure to move jobs, capital and infrastructure to meet the March 2019 Brexit deadline if no transitional deal is secured.

Catherine McGuinness, policy chair of the City of London Corporation, who headed the group’s US delegation, said the next three months will be critical in ascertaining if foreign banks will proceed with contingency plans that allow them to move up to 10,000 jobs in the short term.

“We really shouldn’t understate or underestimate what a critical moment we’re at for this sector,” McGuinness said.

Tributes paid as pensions luminary Mike Morrison passes away

Tributes have poured in from across the financial planning profession after the passing of veteran pensions guru Mike Morrison. Morrison passed away at his home yesterday. He was 55. Morrison gained the respect of the industry through a number of roles in his 30 years working in the profession at companies including Winterthur Life, Axa […]

In search of value? Banks and the sectors leading Europe’s recovery

By Rob Burnett, head of European equities, Neptune  After nine years of underperformance versus quality growth, Rob Burnett, manager of the Neptune European Opportunities Fund, believes that value strategies have reached an inflection point. Watch Rob discuss why he believes value is well positioned to resume its historical trend of outperformance. Click here to watch […]

  1. Harry Katz 8th November 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Oh, and according to the Micawbers of Brexit it won’t happen everything will be all right we will be doing huge trade with the Commonwealth and we will be regaining our Sovereignty.

    And Santa will be brining us all a 1kg Gold bar each for Christmas.

