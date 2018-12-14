US bank cuts pay rates for lowest-producing advisers

Advisers at US bank Wells Fargo will see their pay rate drop next year if they fail to meet revised revenue targets, according to Bloomberg.

The news service reports that financial planners with more than seven years’ experience will need to generate 12-month revenue above $250,000 (£198,000) if they don’t wan’t to see their pay rate fall next year.

According to Bloomberg, Wells Fargo’s financial advisers normally have an individual monthly revenue target depending on their plan, for example $11,500, $12,500 or $13,250, up until which point they keep 22 per cent of revenue, and then 50 per cent on revenue above the threshold.

However, the 2019 compensation plan will review the prior twelve months of revenue, and if this is below $250,000, the rates will fall to 19 per cent and 47 per cent respectively until the quarter of a million target is met.

The bank is keeping its “client segmentation grid”, which came in in 2018 to give incentives to financial planners taking on a higher proportion of wealthier clients.

Wells Fargo Advisors’ head of adviser-led business for the western regions John Alexander says: “People were aspiring to be on this grid, they were organizing their businesses to get on it and we think that’s a good thing for clients…We decided that we would reward them for that behaviour.”