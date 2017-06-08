Money Marketing

Skipton becomes first provider to offer cash Lifetime Isa

Skipton Building Society has confirmed that it will launch its cash Lifetime Isa on June 8, making it the first provider to offer the product. Money Marketing sister title Mortgage Strategy revealed in March that Skipton was the only lender who had signed up to offer the cash version of the product. The Lifetime Isa can […]

Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition

Paul Fidell, Head of Business Development (Investments), writes about one of the primary challenges for those involved in estate planning. He looks at dealing with investment uncertainty in these low growth, low inflation but still volatile investment conditions. Protection of capital, to leave something for beneficiaries, is a fundamental objective of many people’s plans for […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Grey Area 8th June 2017 at 1:57 pm

    This isn’t really a valid question. There should be two questions:

    1. Should the failure of unregulated investments where no advice has been given be covered by the FSCS.

    2. Should unregulated investments be covered where advice has been given by a regulated adviser?

