Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Recommended
3

Malcolm McLean: Simpler pension tax relief is only fair

Pension tax allowances have created a complicated system that is not working in the interests of consumers Being able to get tax relief on contributions to a pension scheme is probably something that we tend to take for granted and don’t value enough. The relief provides an incentive to join a pension scheme in preference […]

Five minutes with…The Lang Cat’s Steve Nelson

Consulting director at The Lang Cat Steve Nelson talks making sure clients know what they’re buying and the joys of research ahead of his appearance at Money Marketing’s flagship conference. What one word or phrase do you think sums up the state of the financial planning profession today? I’m going to defer to our adviser […]
2

How to become a financial adviser: diplomas, degrees and workplaces

Information on how to become a financial adviser is sparse. Money Marketing speaks to advisers about what the requirements really are and how best to meet them. Speaking to financial advisers and planners today, each will have a unique and varied story about how they entered the profession. There are more than a handful of pathways […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Sesame Bankhall appoints former Experian director as MD

Former Experian director of insurance Richard Howells has been appointed as managing director of Sesame Bankhall’s protection, mortgage and general insurance arm. Howells will assume the position with Sesame Network at the beginning of April. Prior to Experian, Howells spent seven years with Zurich in sales and is also the former chief executive of Berkeley […]

Andrew-Bailey-Conference-Alt-2013-700x450.jpg
1

FCA: Mifid II rules will save investors £1bn

The FCA’s chief executive Andrew Bailey has said that investors should save around £1bn in charges over the next five years thanks to Mifid II. In a speech yesterday, Bailey noted that the vast majority of traditional asset managers had moved to fund research from their own revenues – instead of using their clients’ funds […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com