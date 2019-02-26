Our website uses cookies to improve your user experience. If you continue browsing, we assume that you consent to our use of cookies. More information can be found in our Cookies Policy and Privacy Policy.
Pension tax allowances have created a complicated system that is not working in the interests of consumers Being able to get tax relief on contributions to a pension scheme is probably something that we tend to take for granted and don’t value enough. The relief provides an incentive to join a pension scheme in preference […]
Consulting director at The Lang Cat Steve Nelson talks making sure clients know what they’re buying and the joys of research ahead of his appearance at Money Marketing’s flagship conference. What one word or phrase do you think sums up the state of the financial planning profession today? I’m going to defer to our adviser […]
Information on how to become a financial adviser is sparse. Money Marketing speaks to advisers about what the requirements really are and how best to meet them. Speaking to financial advisers and planners today, each will have a unique and varied story about how they entered the profession. There are more than a handful of pathways […]
New Leodis Wealth chief executive on supporting clients through the chaos caused by the UK’s exit from the EU The long and tortuous road to Brexit has taken us from a political soap opera to what many regard as a tragedy over the past two-and-a-half years. Whatever drama is yet to unfold, the message that […]
Steve Webb, our Director of Policy and External Communications, considers the new Lifetime Isa When the Green Paper on ‘Strengthening the Incentive to Save’ was published last summer, we thought the 2016 Budget might be a momentous one for pensions. Radical reform to pension tax relief was on the table, with the lead options including […]
Former Experian director of insurance Richard Howells has been appointed as managing director of Sesame Bankhall’s protection, mortgage and general insurance arm. Howells will assume the position with Sesame Network at the beginning of April. Prior to Experian, Howells spent seven years with Zurich in sales and is also the former chief executive of Berkeley […]
The FCA’s chief executive Andrew Bailey has said that investors should save around £1bn in charges over the next five years thanks to Mifid II. In a speech yesterday, Bailey noted that the vast majority of traditional asset managers had moved to fund research from their own revenues – instead of using their clients’ funds […]