Unrated bonds: broadening horizons

Ewan McAlpine, Senior Client Portfolio Manager, provides insight into how RLAM’s bond team use their skills to seek unique opportunities and greater diversity than that offered by traditional areas of the bond market, describing how they invest in unrated securities as well as rated securities to broaden the horizon of fixed income investing.
