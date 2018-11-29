Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Unilever chief exec retires after investors’ Brexit pressure

By

Unilever has announced chief executive Paul Polman will retire at the end of the year in the wake of shareholder pressure over controversial plans to move its post-Brexit headquarters overseas.

Last month that Unilever u-turned on its proposals to head to the Netherlands, decided it would remain in the UK after Brexit amid pressure from activist shareholders ranging from Columbia Threadneedle, Schroders , Legal & General, M&G, Aviva Investors, Lindsell Train and Brewin Dolphin.

Polman announced plans to retire this morning and will be replaced by current divisional head Alan Jope.

Polman will step down as chief executive and from Unilever’s board on 31 December and support the position’s handover process for first half of 2019.

The company’s is continuing to see fallout from investors after its decision to abandon plans to abandon its plans to ditch its joint Anglo-Dutch structure, however.

The Share Centre research analyst Ian Forrest says: “The plan caused some controversy as it meant that shareholders holding all of their shares through a broker or other nominee arrangement would be unable to vote at a key stage.

“Polman has presided over a long period of growth at the company but the change is a good one for investors and probably inevitable given that several large institutional shareholders disagreed strongly with the changes to the legal structure.”

Legal and General IM takes on Unilever over corporate strategy

Jope will assume the chief executive position from 1 January and is currently the head of the company’s beauty and personal care division.

He has been on Unilever’s leadership executive since 2011 and has spent the majority of his professional career with the company, having joined Unilever Home and Personal Care in 2001.

Commenting on his appointment, Polman says: “This demonstrates the strength of Unilever’s succession planning and talent pipeline. Having worked closely with Alan for many years, I am highly confident that under his leadership, Unilever will prosper.”

Recommended
1

Govt told there would be enough demand before scrapping second-hand annuities

Figures from across the pensions industry convinced the government there would be sufficient demand for second-hand annuities before ministers scrapped the proposals, Money Marketing has learned. Internal analysis from the Treasury obtained under the Freedom of Information Act – the full results of which will be published in this week’s print edition of the magazine […]

Gender-Differences-Man-Woman-Inequality.jpg
3

Female advisers and directors remain heavily outnumbered

Female advisers are outnumbered by male counterparts six to one and only three out of every 20 directors is female, the FCA says. According to data provided by the regulator in response to a freedom of information request, in September this year there were 10,424 female CF30s meaning they make up 14.2 per cent of intermediaries […]

Prudential_new

Pru expands adviser platform offering

M&G Prudential is expanding the its adviser platform offering to eventually include a full range of tax wrappers. The platform was launched in 2016, offering a Sipp and drawdown capability. M&G Prudential also writes an ISA, an onshore and an offshore bond, but these are not currently available on the platform. Fifty M&G funds have just […]

Why prevention is better than cure

Quoting the famous adage, prevention is better than cure; there are many proactive benefits that can improve wellness in the workplace, decrease stress, increase staff morale and reduce absenteeism, as well as attracting and retaining employees of a higher standard. With a recent study showing that employees in Britain are working below peak productivity, preventative benefits can ensure you address potential health issues or causes of stress at their source and ensure productivity in the workplace remains at an optimum level. With this in mind, how are you using preventative benefits to help keep your workforce happy and healthy?

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Threesixty signs deal for exclusive risk profiling service

Support service provider Threesixty has struck a deal with risk profiling firm Dynamic Planner to provide an exclusive service to its clients. The deal comes two months after reports emerged that fellow support provider SimplyBiz would be removing the use of Dynamic Planner from its adviser membership offerings. Money Marketing understands Threesixty fielded multiple enquiries from […]

Jail banker
1

Investment fraudster jailed for 5 years after forging documents

An investor who falsely claimed to be FCA authorised has been sentenced to five years imprisonment for defrauding savers out of £3m. The FCA commenced criminal prosecution against Surrey man Mark Starling in August for alleged offences carried out between between 2008 and 2017. It was alleged he had operated a collective investment scheme without authorisation […]

Tim Sargisson: Advisers need a Prod in the right direction

Hands up who has heard of Prod, or the new Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook, to give it its full title? Prod was introduced under the Mifid II product governance rules that were launched back in January but has largely gone under the radar since then. I suspect the collective torpor to do with […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com