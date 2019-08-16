Under-fire Burford Capital loses chair

Litigation finance investors Burford Capital will undergo a shakeup of top staff as a battle around allegations of market manipulation and conflicts of interest heats up.

The firm announced last night that City veteran Peter Middleton will step down as chair while chief financial officer Elizabeth O’Connell been replaced with Jim Kilman, a former Morgan Stanley investment banker, with immediate effect.

Two new non-executives will be brought in as current non-executive director David Lowe was also ousted from his post.

O’Connell is married to Burford chief executive Christopher Bogart – a fact that San Francisco-based hedge fund Muddy Waters said posed a conflict of interest as it shorted Burford’s stock in recent weeks.

The news wiped some £1bn off Aim-listed Burford’s value, pouring more pain on Neil Woodford, who holds a 7 per cent stake.

Burford hit back by accusing Waters of market manipulation, which in turn led Waters to call on the FCA to investigate Burford’s accounting practices.

On the appointments, Burford said in a statement yesterday: “Concern has been raised about the fact that Burford’s chief executive and chief financial officer are married. We believe that concern is unjustified given Burford’s control structure and ignores Burford’s finance and accounting structure. Nevertheless it is clear that investors would prefer an alternative CFO.”