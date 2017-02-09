Who are the Unbiased adviser award winners?

Chase de Vere head of communications Patrick Connolly swept the board at the Unbiased Media Awards last night, winning a total of four awards.

Connolly won the financial adviser of the year award, the investment adviser of the year award, the at retirement adviser of the year award, and was named Unbiased’s value of advice ambassador.

Other winners included Wingate Financial Planning director Alistair Cunningham who took the award for pension adviser of the year, and Red Circle Financial Planning director Darren Cooke won the judges award following his work to campaign for the prevention of pension scams.

Unbiased chief executive Karen Barrett says: “The Media Awards show off another side to advice – a very important one that otherwise might not get the attention it deserves.

“The valuable contributions of advisers in the media, and the journalists who work with them, are vital for consumers who need accurate, current and unbiased information.”