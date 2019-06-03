Money Marketing
Unregulated introducer on 40% commission wound up

Royal Court of Justice High Court 480The High Court has wound up an unregulated investment introducer firm which was receiving up to 40 per cent commission from bond issuers.

Asset Backed Management Limited was put into provisional liquidation in April following an investigation by the Insolvency Service.

At a High Court ruling on 7 May the Official Receiver was appointed as liquidator.

Asset Backed Management sold investment opportunities, including corporate bonds and alternative bonds, to members of the public.

Commission deducted from customers’ investments ranged from 27.5 per cent to 40 per cent and was paid to the company by the issuers of the bonds.

The company, which investigators confirm has never been regulated by the FCA, would contact prospective customers by cold-calling them, as well as promoting business through its website www.assetbackedmanagement.com.

According to the Insolvency Service, Asset Backed Management targeted people who were not sophisticated investors, and in some cases targeted vulnerable individuals.

No books and records were provided by the company but bank statements revealed income via commission came to £260,000 leading investigators to believe it introduced between £650,000 to £940,000 of unregulated investments.

Insolvency Service chief investigator Helen Cosgrove says: “Asset Backed Management traded in willful breach of FCA regulations that exist to protect investors. Many members of the public have been impacted by their actions.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated. The Insolvency Service will investigate any reports of such conduct and petition the court to wind-up companies found to be trading to the detriment of the public interest.”

Comments

There are 6 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Brincat 3rd June 2019 at 12:22 pm

    Oh well! He can set up a claims management company now and go after his clients again…

  2. Justin Side 3rd June 2019 at 12:36 pm

    Just waiting for the FSCS to confirm they have found a way to allow them to pay compensation.

    Its only fair after all.

  3. Toby Barnes 3rd June 2019 at 1:45 pm

    Nothing stopping the Director opening up another company the very next month. Which he appears to have done.

  4. Spud Gun 3rd June 2019 at 2:27 pm

    Following the comment “This behaviour will not be tolerated”, I was expecting to hear about arrests, potential recovery of assets from perpetrators and large personal fines. Instead, we hear they will just wind-up a company no longer being used now it has been found out! Our regulator’s appear weak, weak, weak.

    • Philip Castle 3rd June 2019 at 8:56 pm

      And everyone including the FCA too afraid to name and shame the culprits, but happy to increase the FOS limit from £150k to £350k removing many good honest advisers helping clients with DB transfer advice while the unregulated firms just re-establish themselves under a new name ready to start fleecing the increasing vulnerable as regulated advisers are reducing client numbers they can support.

  5. Kevin Soutar 3rd June 2019 at 2:54 pm

    A bit late now for the Investors but its just the usuall

