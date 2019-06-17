Asset managers face delisting from UN responsible investing initiative

Fifty asset managers signed up to the United Nations’ for responsible investing could face being delisted for failing to show evidence of their commitment, according to the Financial Times.

The UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investment is based on six principles which put environmental, social and governance concerns at the heart of mainstream investing. The asset manager signatories to PRI file annual reports, detailing their progress.

Responsible Investment Review – Five themes to watch in 2018

Of 180 signatories put on a watchlist by PRI last year for failing to show they are taking their commitment seriously enough, 88 have made improvements this year and 42 are on track to do so by 2020.

But 50 groups on the watchlist, managing a total of $1tn (£0.79tn) of assets, are reported to have not responded to calls for improvement from PRI and are at risk of being delisted.