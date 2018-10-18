Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Ultra-high net worth fear cookie-cutter wealth advice

By

Families with family office wealth arrangement harbour concerns over whether the services provided them are truly bespoke, a new report says.

Findings from Sanlam UK and international wealth association Global Partnership Family Officers say the ultra-high net worth individuals who use family office set ups believe the same wealth advice solutions are often given to multiple families.

The research says: “Families are becoming more resistant to wealth advice and is essential to think about what is right for each family as each family is different, and then structure service requirements appropriately.”

The report says that some in family office arrangements rely on recommendations from their advisers and have strong relationships.

Others appear to only rely on their family office for basic decisions such as implementing trade execution orders, however.

The report says service providers should be aiming to assess each stage of the family’s journey and offer tailored advice.

It says: “It’s also important that families are aware of, and understand, any decisions advisers take on their behalf.”

“Service providers often form strong relationships with the family across generations. Yet each generation may need their own set of advisers to cater to their evolving requirements and it must ultimately be the family who make any decisions.”

Last week, Money Marketing reported that wealth manager and advice firm Tilney is recruiting a team of specialist wealth managers to support its ultra-high net worth clients to personalise “complex financial affairs.”

Recommended

Focusing on money - Magnifying glass over British pound notes.
9

Aegon wins complaint over forcing transfer client to get advice

A complaint that Aegon unfairly refused to allow a pension transfer valued under £30,000 without advice first has been quashed by The Pensions Ombudsman. In a ruling released this week, the complainant said they had attempted to consolidate multiple small pensions pots into an Aegon Flexible Pension Plan, which were all cleared except for their Credit […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
97

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Is the sovereign debt crisis returning?

Rob Burnett, Head of European Equities, Neptune   Investors are asking themselves if the sovereign debt crisis has returned to Europe. The major question being, is Italy going to leave the euro? How can we assess these probabilities? The latest Eurobarometer data on Italian public opinion is useful, particularly when compared to the UK and […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Invesco seals merger with OppenheimerFunds to break $1trn mark

Invesco has sealed a deal to acquire OppenheimerFunds as the firrm looks to break into the top 10 global investment managers. The deal will see OppenheimerFunds parent Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company sell the asset manager to Invesco, with MassMutual taking a 15.5 per cent stake in Invesco in return. Invesco will manage $1.2trn (£920bn) […]

Consolidator makes 51st buy with latest IFA acquisition

Advice firm consolidator Newell Palmer has acquired midlands IFA Sense Wealth Management in a deal adding another £35m to its funds under management. The purchase is the 51st acquisition made by Newell Palmer since it began trading in 1993. The £35m is split between around 100 active clients from Sense, who will all transfer over […]

Parliament-UK-Government-Dusk-700.jpg

RBS and Nest executives appointed to government guidance body board

Three directors have been named to the board of the newly-launched Single Financial Guidance Body. The Department for Work and Pensions has appointed former National Employment Savings Trust chief executive Tim Jones and Royal Bank of Scotland director for products Moray McDonald as non-executive directors. University of Bristol emeritus professor Elaine Kempson will also join the board. […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com