UK Small Cap

Henry Lowson looks back over the past decade investing in UK smaller companies, exploring the misconception that the sector offers exposure to the UK domestic market only. He also offers his outlook for the sector and points to how an approach that seeks to exploit inefficiencies could be beneficial.

Read more here

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.