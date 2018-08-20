Money Marketing
View more on these topics

UK rate rise – hawkish vote but BoE stick with ‘gradual and limited’

In the wake of the UK rate rise, Melanie Baker, Senior Economist suggests that, Brexit permitting, days like this seem likely to become the norm every few quarters, with the Bank of England sticking to a ‘gradual and limited’ approach to interest rate rises.

Read the article here

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Recommended

Dennis Hall
31

Dennis Hall: Why we are reducing portfolios to just one fund

If you agree with the premise that funds with high charges generally underperform those with low charges, then you must also agree a portfolio that accrues high costs will generally underperform one with lower costs. And if you accept this, the obvious conclusion is to hack away anything that increases that cost. Switching from higher-priced […]
7

British Steel IFA: Many advisers ‘misinterpret’ FCA transfer rules

A British Steel IFA who has had their transfer permissions reinstated says many advisers have “misinterpreted” the FCA’s regulations on the subject. In February, County Capital Wealth Management, which trades as The Pensions Review Service, became one of the 10 firms that voluntarily agreed to stop doing transfer work with the watchdog. It regained permission […]
4

Which financial services names have made the Rich List?

Peter Hargreaves has jumped to 42nd position on the Sunday Times Rich List, a climb of nine places from last year, after seeing his wealth grow £849m to £3.2bn. Hargreaves is no longer on the Hargreaves Lansdown board but has kept a 32.2 per cent stake in the company – the value of which has […]

Wells Street Journal: Pensions Regulator lobs a rotten Nest egg

Much has been made of the Government’s taxpayer funded campaign encouraging voters to back remaining in the EU. The Leave side predictably went ballastic when details emerged of the 14-page booklet sent to every household in the UK at a cost of £9m. Leading Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage also presumably received the handy […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Platforms face difficult second half after sluggish sales

Platforms should brace themselves for a difficult second half of the year as sluggish Isa sales led to a soft second quarter, consultancy Fundscape says. Fundscape’s latest platform market figures show total platform assets – including the advised and direct-to-consumer sectors – grew by £32bn to £604bn in the second quarter of the year. However, […]

Comments

    Leave a comment