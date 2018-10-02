Money Marketing
UK inflation: Stronger than expected; raising questions for the Bank of England

Melanie Baker comments on UK inflation, which is spelling bad news for the consumer as it moved higher in August. However, she believes the tight labour market should keep up pressure for pay rises over the coming months. Meanwhile, this stronger than expected inflation data is raising some questions for the Bank of England.

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

