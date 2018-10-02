UK inflation: Stronger than expected; raising questions for the Bank of England

Melanie Baker comments on UK inflation, which is spelling bad news for the consumer as it moved higher in August. However, she believes the tight labour market should keep up pressure for pay rises over the coming months. Meanwhile, this stronger than expected inflation data is raising some questions for the Bank of England.

